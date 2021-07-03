“On this day of drink and depression / I think about life on our Tuling farm / where will I be on the Ninth of next year? / in such hard times I can’t hope to go home.”
— Wei Ying Wu (ca. 737-792)
I’ve recently seen, as I often do, deliberation on leaving or staying in West Virginia. I hear it privately, and see it publicly, in print (as was done by Patti Hamilton in her recent op-ed), and on social media (one example being a recent Twitter thread by Paige Lavender, an editor at HuffPost and a West Virginia native who recently moved back with her husband).
The overarching theme is dissatisfaction with and dismay at the direction state (and some local) government is taking. While I can’t claim a mantle of true clairvoyance, West Virginia’s hard-right lurch isn’t much of a surprise to me. The majority of my friends saw this coming and left the state, most of them long ago, and practically none of them plan to return for anything more than a visit.
Some of the online posts and op-eds I see lament for the good old days when Democrats ran things (ignoring that there never were any good old days, and Dems were every bit as complicit in digging the hole in which the state now finds itself).
But a perennial theme is that West Virginia has such great potential, if only we could get rid of this pesky conservative Legislature.
The idea to focus on here is that of potential. (And it’s not just progressives talking about potential; Kevin Ellis and Jeff Isner, of the newly formed Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia, recently opined that “West Virginia has extraordinary potential … we are going to push this state ahead.” Right, because fossil fuel extraction has pushed West Virginia so very far “ahead” over the past 100 years that clearly the logical choice is to double down.)
Potential is overrated. It’s as thin as air, and far less substantial. In a sense, it’s utterly meaningless. Indeed, Merriam-Webster defines it as “existing in possibility,” which is to say, the intellectual concept of something that could be.
I’m far less interested in potential than I am in what is. And in West Virginia, what is — poverty, addiction, unemployment, fatalism, despair and a Legislature hell-bent on making our state as polluted, poor, punishing, homogenous and unwelcoming as possible — has been a long time coming.
Our Legislature is a symptom of the electorate, and our electorate has been shifting to the far right for decades. These lawmakers didn’t just show up at the Capitol and storm the gates. West Virginians voted them in. A (super)majority of those in West Virginia who voted consciously said, “I want this.” It’s enough to drive some people away, as it did with me.
I left West Virginia in my mid-20s, and it turned out to be an amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything. When I first got to Chicago, I was profoundly homesick. It was a tough year, but I persevered. Three years later, when I moved back, I was again homesick, only this time, for Chicago. I still miss it sometimes.
How does one reverse West Virginia’s seemingly endless lurch toward the fear, Puritanism, prosperity-gospel Protestantism and xenophobia of the contemporary right? I wish I knew. By electing progressive, left-leaning officials? Be careful what you wish for: Witness our “progressive” mayor and city council here in Charleston, the lot of whom supported, either outright or tacitly, an extremely punitive and puritanical “harm-reduction” measure that will make needle exchanges next to impossible to operate, and almost certainly worsen the HIV crisis in our capital city. With friends like these ...
But let’s recenter here: To leave or stay? To come home, or not?
Outside of your close friends and family, nobody much cares what you do.
This isn’t meant to be callous or negative, but rather positive and liberating, in that it helps to keep things in perspective.
So if you feel like striking out for greener pastures or unknown places, do it. And if you feel like staying, stay. There’s nobility in staying, and in leaving. Either choice will serve you well.
But if you leave, know that no place is perfect; you need people to spend time with and care about, and something deeply satisfying and meaningful to do. No matter where you are, those things don’t come without consistent effort. It won’t be easy.
And if you stay, don’t do it because you want to be some sort of do-gooding hero. As Confucius said (and as our “progressive” mayor and councilpeople have demonstrated), “the goody-goodies are the thieves of virtue.”
So, in the same way that a musician sits down at their instrument, or a poet picks up a pen, and they can’t fathom any other kind of life, stay here, live here, because it’s just what you do, and you can’t much imagine doing anything else.