For Katharina
What does it mean to suffer? We usually think of it as experiencing or enduring pain, but the word comes from the Latin prefix sub- and ferre, meaning, “to carry from below.” Moose the kitten, however, carried his colossal, cruel burden with a buoyant and sublime grace. And he bore from below a gift that, but for him, I might not have received.
The little grey tabby was found in a drainage ditch in bad shape. My fiancée, who has volunteered for years with Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, a local cat rescue, saw pictures of him online and couldn’t say no. I agreed, and he came to us the next day.
Besides other problems, he had a horrendous anal tear; we had to squeeze his butt to help him defecate. He got antibiotics and pain meds every day, as well as daily iodine baths to help the tear to close. He had more than one surgery, and we did everything possible to help him recover. But in the end, his problems were too severe to treat, and he had to be euthanized.
Moose spent his brief life in almost constant, excruciating pain, and yet was always bursting with affection. He would run to us with the purest delight I’d ever seen in any living thing. Surely, he was one of the most loving, sweetest creatures I’ve ever had the privilege of crossing paths with. And at a crossroads along that path, he gave me something I thought was incapable of being given.
One day, Moose was alone in the sunroom, away from the dog and the other cats. My fiancée was in another part of the house on a phone call, and I grabbed my acoustic guitar and started to play in the living room. Then I thought better of it and decided to play in the sunroom, figuring Moose might enjoy a little human company. After a short time, she walked in and saw me playing while he lay in his bed. At the time, I thought nothing of it.
Later that day, apropos of nothing she said to me, “I would marry you, you know. Only you, but I’d marry you.”
I struggled to find a foothold, conceptual or verbal.
“What?” was all I could manage.
“When I saw you playing guitar to Moose, I thought, ‘I could marry him, but only him.’”
You see, my fiancée had been, for as long as she can recall, opposed to marriage. I wasn’t going to ask her to marry me, although I can’t say I wasn’t tempted. But, knowing her strong feelings about it and the personal reasons behind them, I decided it would be at best unfair to her, and at worst severely damaging to our relationship, so I’d mostly forgotten about it — until that day.
This change in her heart was Moose’s parting gift en route to whatever waits beyond. Maybe she’d have eventually decided she wanted to marry me through some other way, but it didn’t happen that other way — it happened this way. And it happened this way because Moose was who and what he was.
For such a small creature, his presence had an almost stellar density, complete with such a body’s gravity and that gravity’s dilation of time. As we looked out the window of the vet’s office a few days later, right before his final moments, the air was tangibly thick with the weight of his imminent death; seconds stretched out like taffy. I can still recall the faces and clothing of the few passersby we saw.
Moose was yelping as my fiancée held him, a loud, sharp cry that reverberated in my skull. It was a sound I’d never heard any cat make, and it told us how extreme his pain was — and that he needed to depart.
And his departure made me ask, how do I want to spend the remaining time I have left on this planet, in this body? I might never spend each, or any, moment with as much purity of being, with as much is-ness as Moose, but his life was a most potent reminder that I should at least try — and that, whatever pain may come, every day is a good day to give love and joy to those for whom we care.
The lesson remains, though its messenger is now gone.
Yet he’s not gone, not completely. A purple rosebush grows in front of the house, atop the ground in which his body lays, its buds unfurling in quiet splendor barely a day after we planted it in the earth. And sometimes, on the way inside, I’ll stop in front of it and think on these things.