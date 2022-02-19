Long ago, as an undergrad student at West Virginia University, I enjoyed a nebulous state in which I had an apartment but also was a semi-permanent houseguest of some friends. These friends lived in the “House of Mos,” called such because, for reasons unknown, “Mos” was crudely spray painted on the front steps.
In this house there was a fridge, and on that fridge was a black and white photo of then-WVU president David Hardesty, with a quote beside it, clipped from the Daily Athenaeum.
And in that quote — a response to the question of what he’d asked for for Christmas — the Rhodes Scholar and Harvard Law grad said this: “I always ask for a blue and gold tie for Christmas because I wear one everyday. I try to be a good president, so blue and gold are the tie colors I wear.”
This photo and quote stayed up during the entirety of our run in the House of Mos, and provided countless moments of hilarity.
Now, nearly 20 years later, E. Gordon Gee, WVU’s current president, has served up an equally generous helping of nonsense in the most recent edition of the WVU magazine.
The third and fourth pages are dominated by a gigantic photo of Gee (wearing a blue and gold bow tie, of course), and some quotes. The text reads: “Gee-ism 1. An inspirational, poignant, or humorous quotation from West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee. Examples of Gee-ism: ‘[COVID] is a black swan moment for our country which requires universities to lead, not follow. The tragedy would be if we did not use this crisis as the platform for change.’”
Gee’s tenure as president, however, is marked less by leadership and more by its abdication. He was silent a few years ago when our state Legislature wanted to allow guns on college campuses, a silence made all the more conspicuous by Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert’s strong public stance against the legislation.
Most recently, Gee’s struggled to explain the administration’s avoidance of COVID vaccine mandates for WVU students, uttering fatuous phrases like “mandating common sense,” and talking about how “good” West Virginia’s COVID numbers are (I guess he considers more than 6,000 dead, and a vaccination rate of 56% for West Virginians 18 and over, to be “good”).
But as Dr. Gordon Livingston said, past behavior is the most reliable predictor of future behavior.
During Gee’s time at Ohio State University, as the Dayton Daily News reported in 2012, Gee was more interested in living it up than leading. His expenditures alone ran nearly $8 million during a five-year period. Gee, the report said, “stays in luxury hotels, dines at country clubs and swank restaurants, throws lavish parties [which averaged out to $23,000 a month over five years], flies on private jets and hands out thousands of gifts — all at public expense.” Hell, Ohio State spent $64,000 on bow ties and bow tie-branded merch alone.
And now Gee is associating himself with an unaccredited “University” of Austin, which has no faculty, but an advisory board replete with people who have espoused racist, sexist, Islamophobic, homophobic and transphobic views, among other things.
As noted in The New Republic by Alex Shepard, few of the people signed on to UATX are professors, much less have ever taught a class. On top of this, as Daniel Drezner points out in a Washington Post op-ed, many of the folks associated with the university are “the most cantankerous, egotistical assortment of individuals since the Trump White House,” and governing a faculty that even loosely resembles this will be next to impossible.
In explaining the choice of Austin for their non-existent campus, the “university” simply said, “If it’s good enough for Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, it’s good enough for us.” So, UATX holds in highest regard an arrogant, tax-dodging billionaire and a comedian/podcast host (and if you believe Joe Rogan, whom I like, is anything other than a comedian and entertainer, feel free to stop reading). And this is the group that Gee wants to lend his name to?
There indeed could be a stifling atmosphere at some public universities, but for a sitting president of such a school to take a second job advising a private “university” — the raison d’etre of which is supreme victimhood — is a little suspect, to put it mildly.
UATX can be easily dismantled, which Shepard does a commendable job of:
“Far from being an institution free of identity politics, it’s far more likely that the University of Austin [will] relentlessly burrow into issues of identity — the nail these hammer wielders already see everywhere. … What you will get … is a student body intent on nothing more than owning the libs … It’s Liberty University, but for the unwoke — except, of course, so is Liberty University. [UATX is] a Bible college without the Bibles.”
Indeed, As Sarah Jones says in a New York Magazine piece, Liberty U., Pat Robertson’s Regent University and Hillsdale College “exist as laboratories for right-wing thought; they are committed not to free expression, but indoctrination.”
“Nothing wrong with Gee serving two universities,” said the headline of a recent column by Hoppy Kercheval.
And Hoppy, intentionally or not, raises a good point: I imagine Gee wishes UATX would offer him a full-time job, but doesn’t want to give up the golden goose at WVU. And since it confers zero degrees and is unaccredited, UATX isn’t a university.
We can still thank Gee, though, since he’s performed a valuable service in showing WVU students how not to lead while simultaneously projecting an image of “using this crisis as a platform for change.”
In puffing up his nonexistent “leadership” on COVID, and then telling the unvaccinated to “get the damn shot” without mandating they do so, Gee is emulating another wealthy, underperforming public poltroon — Gov. Jim Justice.
The only question left is whether, like Justice, Gee’s lack of fortitude led to, or instead is the result of, his recent time spent straddling a rather narrow fence.