“Don’t go regretting anything, old man! You’ll see. It’ll be cushy for us. Pure gold. A real golden age!”
•••
So ends the first chapter of “Satantango,” the labyrinthine, mesmerizing and fantastically bleak novel by Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai. Those words were uttered by one character to another in exaltent anticipation of the return of Irimias, who’s regarded by most of the characters in the village in which the novel is set as a genius, a savior and a prophet — a man who ostensibly knows how to turn all of their grim fortunes around.
Gordon Gee, who’s in his second stint as president of West Virginia University, recently shocked the state, and the academic world at large, by announcing that, facing a $45 million budget deficit, WVU plans to eliminate 32 majors and nearly 170 faculty members.
Would it then surprise you to know that Gee once was held in such lofty regard as Irimias? Gee had barely returned to Morgantown to begin his second stint as WVU president (his first was from 1981 to 1985), when a puff piece in WVU Magazine painted Gee as a bold visionary, a rule-breaker who decided early in his career that he wouldn’t be shackled by conformity.
The magazine also published what is essentially a 4,100-word press release about how insanely, mind-blowingly amazing Gee is, complete with a list of five reasons “why we’re gaga for Gee.”
It wasn’t just WVU Magazine. A late-2013 editorial by the Gazette-Mail praised Gee’s hiring and said his second stint as president was “good news for the college and the state.” Likewise, an editorial after his 2014 State of the University address crowed, “Gee is moving WVU and West Virginia forward.”
It would be an understatement to say we’re no longer “gaga for Gee.”
But is it fair to pin this entirely on Gee? After all, the West Virginia Legislature has been significantly cutting funding for WVU for more than a decade. And then there’s the WVU Board of Governors, a collection of 13 corporate NPCs, none of whom work in higher education (only two WVU “faculty representatives” sit on the board). Naturally, the board extended Gee’s $800,000-a-year contract shortly before the recommended cuts were announced.
Regardless of those aiding and abetting him, I think it’s more than fair to say Gee was the prime architect of this catastrophic mismanagement.
Indeed, when Gee assumed the presidency of WVU in 2014, he predicted that he would grow enrollment from 29,000, at that time, to 40,000 students by 2020. WVU Magazine noted at the time that Gee wasted no time “shaping startup culture for a University on the rise.”
The reasonable question is, why?
There was no reason whatsoever to foresee a massive upswing in either funding or enrollment, especially in a state that has been losing population for decades. As Phil Kabler noted in a June column discussing the results of the 2020 Census, “The 18-24 age group grew by 1.9% nationally [from 2010 to 2020], but shrank by 7.4% in West Virginia, falling from 168,999 in 2010 to 156,515 in 2020, the fourth-worst percentage population decline for that age group in the U.S.”
So, the exact age group that’s usually going to college had already been precipitously declining in West Virginia for at least four years when Gee took over WVU again in 2014. And state funding for WVU also had been declining for at least one year before this.
We should have seen this coming. In 2018, then-Gazette-Mail reporters Ryan Quinn and Jake Zuckerman illustrated how WVU spent nearly $2.5 million on Gee’s private air travel over a three-year period. But Gee’s luxuriant spending was nothing new.
In an op-ed from February of last year, I noted that “during Gee’s time at Ohio State University ... his expenditures alone ran nearly $8 million during a five-year period.” His spending on lavish parties averaged out to $23,000 a month over five years; he flew on private jets and handed out thousands of gifts, all at public expense. During this time, OSU spent $64,000 on bow ties and bow-tie-branded merchandise alone.
Likewise, Gee left Brown University after only two years, mired in controversy. As reported in The Village Voice at the time, Gee “failed to consult the appropriate channels before signing off on an ambitious brain-science program.” He also “announced plans to construct a biomedical sciences building, for which the university would sell $80 million in bonds.”
In the wake of announcing WVU’s drastic cuts, Gee said he’ll be stepping down from the presidency after his contract extension is up in 2025 — to take a teaching job at WVU’s law school. Well, at least we know there’s one teaching job that won’t be cut.
By the end of “Satantango,” it’s clear that Irimias and his flunky, Petrina, are not saviors, but con men — grifters with silver tongues who have been emboldened by a local police department (oh, like, the board and the Legislature?) to come back for one grand, final fleecing of the inhabitants of the decrepit, putrefying Hungarian hamlet in which the novel takes place.
In the WVU Magazine piece, Gee said, “No one ever asks, ‘What is the right thing to do here?’ Instead they wonder, ‘What does the rule book say?’ I say it is time to toss out the damn rule book.”
Perhaps “the right thing to do here” is to toss out Gee, instead.