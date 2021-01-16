“Life unfolds for me like a theatre presenting a sequence of somewhat unreal sentiments, while the things of art are real to me and go straight to my heart.”
— Sviatoslav Richter, Russian-Soviet pianist
He was his own man, to be sure. He didn’t care much for fashion. His shirts often had holes in the collars, his trousers, little threads of fabric hanging from the bottom of the legs. Talking with him was sometimes more akin to being lectured to by a rambling professor, one who’s assuming you’ve read a lot of books, most of which you have in fact never even heard of.
Visiting him at his apartment was to step into a world the rest of us have mostly ceased to live in, a world rooted in and bound to art, poetry, literature and music. His world was entirely analog, and he kept digital technology and its attendant civilization at a safe distance, always just beyond the horizon.
My uncle, Tom, passed away a few weeks ago. For most of his adult life, he lived in D.C., but he spent his final 17 years in his hometown of Charleston, living in a small apartment right across the street from my parents.
This world he lived in, I always felt like he was one of its final remaining inhabitants, the one keeping the lamps lit. The rest of us had, for better or worse, moved on to the modern world, in which we don’t sincerely and unironically refer to a young man’s Ecko Unlimited zip-up hoodie as a “sable evening jacket;” or tell a nurse that we’re experiencing “a cincture of pain” around our midsection, using a word that was probably last uttered around 500 A.D.; or have 2,500 books taking up most of the space in our 500-square-foot apartments, but no computer or smartphone.
The irony is that despite his erudition and love of the written word, most of the stories I remember about hanging out with him involve language that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. (If you ever see me in person, though, feel free to ask.)
I remember one evening stepping out onto the porch in the cold night air with him, and mentioning that I’d been reading Ezra Pound’s version of “The Analects of Confucius.” Although I was genuinely curious as to what he, a devout Europhile, thought of early Chinese philosophy, I was also thinking he might be impressed that I knew of the work at all.
He was not, and the response was swift.
“Oh, well, ya know,” he proclaimed, cutting me off mid-sentence, “Pound wasn’t really a translator, and he got all his notes from Ernest Fenollosa’s widow, and …”
Oh, I thought, laughing inwardly. That settles that, I guess.
I recall once going for a run in the neighborhood. I got back to my parents’ house and Tom was there watering the plants, a duty to which he often attended when my parents left town. I sat down on the couch to relax, and started talking to him for a second. Suddenly I realized he’d been towering over me — his raggedy 7-Eleven T-shirt (on which was printed in huge letters, “SAVE 79¢ A GALLON! ASK ME HOW!”) tucked into severely rumpled, somewhat stained khaki shorts — proclaiming the superiority of Austro-Hungarian soldiers at performing a variety of duties during World War I, for at least five minutes.
Within another few minutes the lecture had shifted first to the keyboard works of Baroque composer George Frederic Handel, and then to then-president Obama’s failure to stand up to a majority-GOP Congress.
I like to think of myself as a smart fellow who has a very good memory for facts and anecdotes on all sorts of subjects, but I didn’t have much on Tom. When that dude had a couple of drinks in him and really got up a head of steam on anything related to art, literature, music, politics, or history, you’d better clear the tracks, because that train was coming through, and it wasn’t stopping for anyone or anything.
Of course, these qualities also made it difficult to know him, in part because he didn’t know himself in many ways. His knowledge, and his decision to assail everyone (and I do mean everyone) he encountered with it — often at a rather high decibel level — was remarkably effective in irritating the bejesus out of people — his family most of all.
Compounding this, he could be severely obtuse to social cues, and late in his life we all concurred that he was probably on the autism spectrum.
Still, his family, especially I and my brothers, brought him great joy, and he was always attentive to us and involved in our lives.
I felt a kinship with him. Nobody else in our family drank liquor, so we would regularly meet to engage in what Tom, with a wry grin and a twinkle in his eye, referred to as “ongoing scientific testing of various kinds of bourbon,” during which we would imbibe and listen to classical music or watch horribly depressing Dutch theater.
I have little doubt that some of my eccentricity and disconnection from popular culture comes from him, as I’ve never met anyone who cared less about it than he. It wasn’t a calculated, snobbish disdain, either; rather, I don’t think it ever occurred to him that there was anything in pop culture worth even a moment of his time.
Tom died of complications from COVID-19 in a local nursing home a few weeks ago. His quality of life was low, and unlikely to get better, so I guess he picked as good a time as any to check out.
I can recall our final visit, in which we semi-yelled at each other through small holes in a plexiglass sheet on wheels that stood between us in the nursing home lobby.
Tom was more cogent and lucid than I’d expected to find him, and he reminded me several times to look for a couple of his books for him, one on Renoir, and the other on Berlioz. He was a little foggy on the details of what his family was up to, but man, he recalled the titles of those books with perfect clarity.
On the way out to the car, I couldn’t help but chuckle and smile.