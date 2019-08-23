Rafe Godfrey: The immaculate governor (Opinion)

Wise men may be free of greed,
But not the fool, who loves to dig for gold.
His fields encroach on his neighbors’ lands;
And the bamboo grove? “This is all mine!”
See him elbow his way in search of money,
Gnash his teeth and drive his horses and slaves —
Look there, beyond the city gates,
How many grave mounds under the pines!
— Han-Shan, “100 Poems of Cold Mountain,” v. 27 (translated by Burton Watson)
One year ago, I wrote an op-ed criticizing Gov. Jim Justice’s tendency to act as if the rules don’t apply to him. He must have loved it, because he called me out by name during a press conference that was ostensibly on road project bids coming in over estimate, affectionately referring to my piece as “garbage.”
I thoroughly enjoyed the governor’s shout-out (I’ve been meaning to thank him for the publicity), but his attacks on the newspaper at large were some of the most boorish, tactless words I’ve ever heard come out of a West Virginia politician’s mouth (and that’s really saying something). “You [at the Gazette-Mail] don’t know the impact you have towards perpetuating negative stuff that hurts us,” he said.
Actually, we do understand the impact we have. We report the news, good and bad — including the “negative stuff” our governor does.
And when it comes to Justice, there is plenty of “negative stuff.” Before his election, he flipped out on a State Trooper who had pulled him over for speeding, calling the trooper “a total lunatic.” Justice still hasn’t placed his substantial business assets in a blind trust. He’s made numerous appointments to his staff that have or had serious conflicts of interest.
More recently, Forbes magazine published an article calling Justice a “deadbeat billionaire,” detailing how he’s either ducked or slow-paid his business taxes for years. Justice, of course, derided the article as a “factually incorrect political hit job.”
Then, the U.S. Department of Justice (ironically enough) came calling. The feds subpoenaed records relating to Justice’s businesses and their relationship to the state of West Virginia. Of course, this doesn’t mean he’s guilty of anything. But for the feds to use subpoena power against a sitting governor, one must wonder.
Finally, last week, the Gazette-Mail’s Ken Ward Jr., in collaboration with ProPublica, authored a massive exposé on Justice’s businesses and their continuing entanglement with state government. It was enough for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to call for possible reforms of state ethics laws.
Justice, however, denies all wrongdoing — literally.
“I’ve always done the right thing in my personal life, my business life, my political life, and every part of my life,” he said in an April 9 statement.
Wow. Let’s unpack this.
Consider the brazen arrogance, the unmitigated gall of a man claiming to have “always done the right thing” in “every part” of his life. Doesn’t Justice profess to be a Christian? If so, wouldn’t his statement about never having done anything wrong be tantamount to claiming he’s without sin? I’m no Thomas Aquinas, but it sure sounds that way to me. But if Justice held a press conference on, say, broadband access projects, and it ended with him claiming sainthood, I wouldn’t be that surprised.
And nobody should be surprised by Justice’s denial of ever having done anything wrong. We as a society are now in the habit of choosing those of great wealth to lead us, as if wealth is somehow indicative of, or even confers, wisdom and virtue. Nothing could be further from the truth. And that particular truth has been known for a long, long time. In fact, the world’s oldest continuous civilization long ago offered a rather profound take on this.
In ancient China, three of the earliest mythical sage emperors — Huang Ti, or The Yellow Emperor, Yao and Shun — each looked for hermits to succeed them. In fact, Yao and Shun had themselves been hermits before being chosen to rule. This is because they realized that the greatest assets a ruler can have are virtue and wisdom, and China’s Taoist and Buddhist hermits lived a spare existence, in seclusion, with the singular goal of cultivating wisdom and insight.
The Chuang-Tzu, one of the canonical texts of Taoism, tells of Shun’s attempt to pass his rule on to a hermit named Shan-Chuan, who refused.
“I have my place in the world,” Shan-Chuan responded:
“In winter, I wear skins. In summer, I wear hemp. In spring, I plough and plant and have enough to do. In fall, I harvest and gather and have enough to eat. When the sun rises, I get up. When it sets, I rest. I’m free to do what I want in this world, and with this I’m content. What do I want with a kingdom? I’m afraid you’ve misjudged me.”
The story says Shan-Chuan disappeared into the mountains and was never heard from again.
Such stories are more than just high-minded, poetic mysticism. As Bill Porter points out in “Road to Heaven,” they’re some of the world’s oldest political commentaries, and they were aimed directly at those in power. And their message was that in order for society to not merely survive, but flourish, power should be transmitted based on virtue and wisdom, not kinship or wealth.
Within all this is a lesson more fundamental, and probably more difficult for many of us living in present day society to swallow: Success in business, and the wealth that may follow, is a fine thing, but should never be mistaken for virtue or wisdom. Money can buy so many extraordinary things in this world. If only for Justice’s sake, and so also for ours, it could buy a lick of decency or sense.
The person of superior integrity
does not insist upon his integrity;
For this reason, he has integrity.
The person of inferior integrity
never loses sight of his integrity;
For this reason, he lacks integrity.
— Tao Te Ching, Ch. 1 (translated by Victor H. Mair)