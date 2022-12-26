“I bring you this stately matron named Christendom ... her soul full of meanness, her pocket full of boodle, and her mouth full of pious hypocrisies. Give her soap and a towel, but hide the looking-glass.” — Mark Twain, “Salutation speech from the Nineteenth Century to the Twentieth,” published in The Minneapolis Journal, Dec. 29, 1900.
•••
Earlier this year, Republicans (and a couple of Democrats) in the West Virginia Legislature passed a near-total ban on abortion, and Gov. Jim Justice signed it. Outrage is an appropriate reaction, but surprise, not so much. We all knew this was coming. But the state GOP inadvertently pulled back the curtain on their motivations; they gave away the show with a resolution that lacks legal power but is packed with meaning.
It states that, among other things, Roe v. Wade devalued motherhood into being “a mere option, without privilege or special importance,” implying that motherhood ought to be compulsory, and that being a mom has no “special importance” if you’re not forced to do it.
It states that the “radical individualism” of believing in a woman’s right to choose “is inconsistent with West Virginia’s tradition of honoring those vocations which contribute more directly and more fundamentally to the common good” (which rules out legislators, of course). Isn’t the GOP the party always droning on and on about “rugged individualism” and how critically important it is? Evidently, such individualism is good except when exercised by women concerning their reproductive and health care choices.
The resolution goes on to assert that “the state, therefore, ought to treat mothers accordingly with their sacrifices.”
I agree. But this bill has nothing to do with respecting mothers. If the state GOP wanted to show respect for mothers, they would end drug testing for welfare and food stamps, and increase the assistance those programs provide. They would mandate that all employers provide moms (and dads) with paid maternity, vacation, sick and personal days. They would pass a law providing zero-cost, full-coverage health insurance for moms and their children. They would double (or triple) the state minimum wage. They would treat mothers — especially those in lower income brackets — with more than a fraction of the slavish toadyism and boot-licking deference shown to businesses, guns and polluters.
This isn’t about respecting women. If it were, Republican legislators would respect women’s right to bodily autonomy and making their own health care choices; after all, wasn’t the removal of choice a big part of the Republican pretext for opposing Obamacare? If this was about respecting women, GOP leaders wouldn’t say that any woman seeking an abortion is a liar — as did Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam — or that victims of sexual assault romanticize their assailants — as did Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph.
Respect for life? This is a law from the party that aggressively pushes for more guns in the streets, fewer clean needles in the hands of addicts, more people with inadequate or no health insurance, less power for workers and labor unions, more people without access to healthy food, more influence and power for megacorporations, more for-profit prisons and more punitive jail sentences for crimes like cannabis possession.
The state GOP is not “pro-life” in the slightest; it bears far more resemblance to a death cult than to anything interested in the preservation or furtherance of life.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the abortion ban is least of all about Christianity. No hypocrisy is so whole, so stark and repugnant in its completeness as that of the so-called Christian lawmakers (of either party) who voted for this bill.
Theirs is buffet-style Christianity par excellence, corpulent, vacuous hogs in suits, slopping about in the biblical mud, snouting for truffles that reinforce their xenophobia and prejudices before lining up to worship their golden calf, the almighty dollar. The true message of Christ — of deep, abiding love, selfless compassion, nonmaterialism and peace — they discard to rot like offal, while their naked avarice and greed, their zeal for discrimination and ecological destruction burn with a luminous frenzy.
The Christ these legislators claim to worship told them that it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. He threw the money changers out of the temple, yet they brazenly lust after money and finery, ever deferring to corporations and mangling the rights of workers if they think they can squeeze a dollar out of it, enriching themselves at every turn at the expense of the state and her people.
Their god told them “the land shall not be sold forever; for the land is mine, for ye are strangers and sojourners with me,” yet the state GOP always and ever caters to businesses that foul the water, air and land, sending the lion’s share of profits out of state while West Virginians are left with pollution, disease and death.
Jesus commanded them to turn the other cheek, forgive your enemies, love your neighbor as you love yourself, yet they pass laws to ensure guns are everywhere and laws to stifle the rights of those that don’t love in the same way they do, and are resolute in ensuring they can continue to scorn and discriminate against LGBTQ West Virginians.
West Virginia’s abortion ban isn’t about mothers, life, or religion. It’s about power, control, and subjugation — power to legislate women’s health care choices, control of women’s bodies, and ultimately, subjugation of women’s lives. It is an ugly, abhorrent stain on the state, worn with pride by the fools who made it, too dull-witted and indurate to feel the shame they deserve.