The election is finally over. As usual, the biggest losers are the American people, and America herself.
Turnout was again low, compared to other wealthy, industrialized nations — barely more than 40% of registered voters in Kanawha County, for example, bothered showing up, and America still ranks outside of the top 30 countries in the percentage of voting-age citizens who vote. Democracy, like 12-step recovery programs, “works when you work it,” and perhaps America needs a program to recover from the increasingly severe symptoms of an electorate that is at once constantly plugged in online and yet unplugged from reality.
Most people of all political persuasions are spending more and more time immersed in the echo chambers of social media, and less and less time engaged in quiet contemplation and reading books.
Cynical and sardonic at heart, I’ve long believed social media literally kills brain cells. Turns out, that’s not far from the truth. A World Psychiatric Association study found that the effects of social media use on the brain most closely resemble age-related cognitive decline. Reading, by contrast, increases grey matter and white matter volume in the brain, and stimulates neurogenesis — the growth of new brain cells. As Tyrion Lannister, from “Game of Thrones,” succinctly put it, “The mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone.”
This makes me wonder how much time unsuccessful Republican Charleston mayoral candidate Lance Wolfe and his campaign managers have spent on social media, since they consistently produced some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen from a political campaign. There was an Election Night Facebook post from the Wolfe campaign urging supporters to not “loose [sic] hope,” because only 30-some of the 190-plus precincts in Kanawha County had reported (apparently unaware that most of the county’s precincts don’t get to vote in the Charleston mayoral election because they are outside the city).
But it goes well beyond simple typos. Wolfe’s goodwingate.com is an unintentional masterclass in why good (or merely passable) writing still matters. A disjointed melange of post-Trump hysteria full of sentence fragments, misplaced punctuation and random capitalization, the site mentioned that, if Wolfe won, “the undercurrent of justice and truth will soon be shed ... .” So, under a Wolfe administration, Charleston would have less truth and justice?
Yes, it’s nitpicking to harp on the quality of their writing. I was an editor, and that’s what editors do. But one’s ability to write is usually reflective of one’s ability to think critically. If the Wolfe campaign couldn’t put together a website with writing and editing above the 10th-grade level, how could anyone be confident they could run a city? They had the resources to build a hilariously awful website dedicated to slinging mud at the opposition, yet couldn’t be bothered to proofread it.
And the voters made it clear what they think of Wolfe’s smear-based approach to campaigning. His resounding defeat is a microcosmic reflection of what happened nationally. As David Brooks pointed out in a New York Times column, this election was America’s clearest rebuke yet of MAGA Trumpism, from which Wolfe’s campaign took most of its cues. Voters in Charleston showed they want a leader focused less on manufactured scandals and attacking their opponents, and more on what they plan to accomplish.
Despite the GOP gaining even more ground in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, it’s possible that, in the 2024 or 2026 statewide elections, we could see a strong repudiation of MAGA Republicans, as we saw across most of America on Nov. 8. After all, West Virginia does generally follow national trends — we’re just usually running five or so years behind.
Speaking of trends, I couldn’t help but notice that a few Charleston Can’t Wait candidates were conspicuously absent from some Democratic mailers I received. I guess some Dems in city races were terrified of guilt by association, which is funny considering Charleston Can’t Wait candidates picked up a healthy number of seats on the City Council.
Perhaps the bulk of local voters, even those wielding room-temperature IQs, might slowly be putting together that you can’t arrest your way out of a crisis of addiction, homelessness and inadequate access to mental health services — and that the continued criminalization of cannabis is colossally stupid, a massive waste of taxpayer money and corrections and law enforcement resources.
These candidates’ victories showed that Charleston residents want new approaches, rather than empty rhetoric, on harm reduction and homelessness. The most shrill and toxic of the “lock ’em up” candidates — Wolfe and Ashley Switzer among them — lost badly in local races.
Those of us who want real, evidence-based solutions, however, must remain vigilant. Let’s not forget that everyone on the council, save Robert Sheets, and including Mayor Amy Goodwin, voted to criminalize best-practice harm reduction in Charleston. To the Democrats on the council who supported this idiocy — and you know who you are — we’ll be watching you.