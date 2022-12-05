Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The election is finally over. As usual, the biggest losers are the American people, and America herself.

Turnout was again low, compared to other wealthy, industrialized nations — barely more than 40% of registered voters in Kanawha County, for example, bothered showing up, and America still ranks outside of the top 30 countries in the percentage of voting-age citizens who vote. Democracy, like 12-step recovery programs, “works when you work it,” and perhaps America needs a program to recover from the increasingly severe symptoms of an electorate that is at once constantly plugged in online and yet unplugged from reality.

Rafe Godfrey is a psychotherapist at Prestera Center, in Charleston.

