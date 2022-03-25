Not long ago, the family of Steve Santini settled out of court for $1.8 million with the Fairmont Police Department. This was because Santini was killed in an accident involving Fairmont Officer Jakob Streyle.
The lawsuit accused Streyle of driving his marked Dodge RAM truck at an estimated 73 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. No lights, no sirens. He wasn’t responding to a call. He T-boned Santini’s Subaru Forester at an intersection; Santini died at the scene.
There was no trial, or even a criminal charge. Neither Streyle nor the Fairmont P.D. ever admitted to any wrongdoing.
To add insult to (fatal) injury, the Fairmont P.D. then engaged in a common 21st-century activity — lying on social media. As the Gazette-Mail’s Joe Severino reported, “On the day of the crash, Fairmont police posted on their Facebook page a report that a police truck had collided with a vehicle driven by a man who had run a stop sign. The post said the truck ‘was not being operated at an extensive [sic] rate of speed.’ ”
But Streyle is not in prison. Instead, he went back to work, and his bosses at Fairmont P.D. got on Facebook and lied about what happened. If you or I were in the exact same situation, we’d no doubt pay the maximum fine and serve the maximum sentence. But most police don’t even get a slap on the wrist.
In fact, sometimes they get promotions.
Take the case of Brandon Tagayun. In 2005, Tagayun, then an officer with the Charleston Police Department, was responding to a call in Kanawha City when he crashed into a woman driving a car. The State Police investigated and determined that he was traveling between 60 and 80 mph. He wasn’t using his lights or siren. He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, after the woman died. A negligent-homicide charge was, of course, dropped. He was then placed on probation for a year.
After resigning from the Charleston P.D., Tagayun joined the St. Albans Police Department, where he was promoted to sergeant in 2016. In 2018, internal documents showed that he was accused of 31 counts of misconduct, including having sex on duty; being in uniform while allowing women under 21 to drink; drinking on the job with an underage woman; and neglecting to answer calls while on duty.
Racism is, rightly so, a focal point of public discourse these days, and there’s no reason to think police as a group are any less racist than other Americans. After all, Black Americans are 2.5 times more likely per capita to be killed by police. Further, unarmed Blacks are 3.5 times more likely to be shot by police than unarmed whites.
The reality is, police are human beings — they’re inherently no better than anyone else. According to the libertarian Cato Institute’s National Police Misconduct Reporting Project, police are more likely than the average person to commit assault, sexual assault (which police were found to be more than twice as likely to commit) and homicide.
There are countless allegations of police lying to cover misconduct. According to the attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in an illegal no-knock raid, her ex was offered a plea deal in order to lie and say that Breonna was part of a drug ring. To obtain the no-knock warrant used to gain entry to her apartment, Louisville Metro police perjured themselves.
So let’s dispense with the naive and silly idea that policing attracts people who are inherently morally superior.
If there’s one key takeaway here, it’s this — the “one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch” argument is irrelevant. This doesn’t mean all cops are bad. My personal experiences with the Charleston police have, on the whole, been good.
But this isn’t about the moral character of individual officers. This is about a job that requires stringent accountability, and yet has barely any.
In his 2019 investigation of West Virginia State Police, then-Gazette-Mail reporter Jake Zuckerman wrote: “An analysis of hundreds of pages of internal, criminal and legal records shows a clear pattern. The troopers [accused of misconduct] get cleared internally. The lawsuits get settled with taxpayer money. The troopers go back to police work.”
The lack of accountability isn’t just on the state and local levels. On seeking a federal database tracking police killings in the United States, I was surprised to learn that there is no such thing.
And then it occurred to me: I’m in my final year of a master’s degree in mental health counseling. I have to have 2,000 hours of supervised training before I can become an LPC (licensed professional counselor). Police, on the other hand, usually are required to have fewer than 1,000 hours of training — and they carry guns, tasers, pepper spray and nightsticks.
The folly in this should be apparent.
None of this is accidental or simply overlooked; there’s no police accountability because they don’t want it.
Is it any wonder that public confidence in law enforcement is at an all-time low?
A recent Gallup poll found public trust in police has fallen to 48% — the lowest recorded since the poll began in 1973. That’s right, fewer than half of all American adults trust the police. And that mistrust has been diligently earned.