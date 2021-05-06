I count myself a fan of Stephen Reed’s columns, even if we sometimes have very different points of view.
But in his Gazette-Mail piece, “W.Va.’s slow march toward being hip,” I think Reed, and many others who have expressed similar sentiments, are missing the bigger picture.
Reed speaks of marketing “what we have to offer the rising generation,” of West Virginia being “the kind of place a younger generation can move to and enjoy permanently,” and making our state “the next hip place to relocate.”
He writes, “Ask yourself: What state in the Mid-Atlantic has our extraordinarily affordable housing and property taxes, low crime rate, reasonable electricity bills, small-town friendliness and enough undeveloped land to allow a newcomer to buy some extra, if desired?”
“Hip” is a word generally associated with youth, a demographic Reed, and many state leaders, focus on. Here’s the thing, though: Younger generations tend to be increasingly socially liberal; environmentally conscious; supportive of cannabis legalization; supportive of LGBTQ rights; supportive of gun control; and supportive of harm reduction programs such as needle exchanges, among other things. These are policy positions more often held by Democrats.
According to Pew Research’s “A Deep Dive into Party Affiliation,” the Silent Generation is the only majority Republican generation still living, with 47% identifying as Republican, compared to 43% Democrat.
Baby Boomers roughly reverse this — 47% Democrat, 41% GOP.
Generation X (of which I’m technically a member) goes further still, to 49% Democrat, 38% Republican.
And Millennials, of which I’d like to consider myself an honorary member (since I missed the 1981 cutoff by only 2 years), go the furthest yet, at 51% Democrat, 35% Republican. And this study, from 2015, is now six years old. How much further, one must wonder, will future generations diverge?
Each successive generation is increasingly liberal and Democratic, a trend that shows no sign of abating.
Much has also been said of attracting educated workers to West Virginia. Again, the educated are more likely to identify as Democrat than Republican — by margin of 52% to 40% for those with college degrees. For those with post-graduate experience, the gap jumps to 20 points — 56% Democrat, 36% Republican.
All this is to say, if we want to attract young and/or educated people to — or keep them in — West Virginia, our Legislature, and even some city councils, are going entirely in the wrong direction.
A bill was passed to ban transgender athletes not only in high school, but at the college level (which even some GOP lawmakers admitted is liable to provoke the wrath of the NCAA).
The Legislature went so far as to pass a bill disallowing any cities or towns to enact anti-discrimination ordinances to protect LGBTQ West Virginians.
The Charleston City Council, as I discussed in a recent op-ed, recently voted 25-1 to effectively criminalize needle exchanges. Our mayor, sadly, has been almost totally silent on this issue. Our HIV and hepatitis C crises will now certainly escalate.
“Small-town friendliness,” indeed.
A medical cannabis bill was passed years ago, and the program was supposed to be up and running by the summer of 2019. It’s 2021, and medical cannabis is still not available to patients.
(Never mind that Virginia just legalized recreational cannabis, effective in July of this year. Recreational cannabis is the single biggest economic opportunity our state has seen in the past 75 years, but, as always, we’ll be the last state in the region to sit down at that particular table.)
There were bills to loosen what few restrictions are left on carrying a gun, bills to allow more carcinogens to be dumped in the water, bills to force doctors to spew unproven science at women seeking abortions, bills to force people who need food assistance to take drug tests (which I think would be more properly applied to legislators), bills that make it harder to vote, bills to delete the state income tax (paid for in part by huge funding cuts to the state’s two largest public universities), and bills that were naught more than petty revenge against teachers for striking.
Sure, West Virginia offers terrific opportunities for outdoor recreation, affordable housing and small-town living, but so do other states.
And unlike us, many of those other states also offer real welcome to LGBTQ folks; recreational cannabis; real protections for the environment; real support (instead of thinly-veiled puritanism) for harm reduction programs; real support for public education and teachers; an economy that isn’t a one-trick pony; and a state government that isn’t stuck in 1955 (or 1620, depending on the subject matter).
While I applaud Reed’s vision, simply touting the things we’ve always had — natural beauty, recreation, low cost of living, etc. — and expecting young folks to show up en masse, is putting the cart before the horse.
Say it with me: Young, educated people want to live in places with public policies that reflect their values. And in that matter, they have many choices. As long as our leaders continue tilting at moral and fiscal windmills, the hope for a young, educated, hip West Virginia will remain, in a word, quixotic.