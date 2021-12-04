Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was in the newsroom recently. I missed him by about 5 minutes, because I was out on a run to Gonzoburger, which is just as well, considering I might’ve said something that would’ve gotten me fired.
The senator was going around shaking hands — apparently even those of copy editors, the Dalit (or untouchable caste) of the newsroom, which really tells you something. My hands would’ve been covered in barbecue sauce and bacon grease when I went in for the handshake, which would’ve been satisfying.
I don’t know exactly why he was here, but I suppose the senator wanted to make nice after we blasted him with a front page banner headline about how coal made him rich, and he seems to be protecting coal at the expense of his constituents and his state’s (and planet’s) future.
I guess he likes being rich and wants to be richer, which, to be fair, describes most of Congress. The median net worth of a member of Congress surpassed $1 million in 2013, compared to the average American household median net worth, around $95,000 as of 2016.
As the Center for Responsive Politics noted, “it would take the combined wealth of more than 18 American households to equal the value of a single federal lawmaker’s household.” For a country that’s now an oligarchy, that’s par for the course.
And Manchin sounded like a detached oligarch in his response to an exclusive op-ed in the Gazette-Mail by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calling Sanders an “out-of-stater” and a “socialist.” Strange, since a huge amount of Manchin’s campaign funding comes from out-of-state fossil fuel companies.
Likewise, it’s sad to see Manchin fall into a tired, old (and deeply misleading) GOP trope in calling Sanders a socialist. Only the willfully delusional or the very uninformed think Sanders’ democratic socialism is even vaguely similar to Soviet-era communism or the mess in Venezuela right now.
I’ve covered how bogus this comparison is in a previous op-ed, so I won’t belabor it here. But when you look at countries that have capitalist economies with robust safety nets (most of Western Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, etc.), they nearly always outrank the U.S. not only in terms of personal and economic freedoms, but also in measures of happiness and life satisfaction.
Sanders’ op-ed notwithstanding, even on the left I’m seeing some reluctance and hand-wringing over calling out Manchin for what he is — a politician concerned first and foremost with the accumulation of more personal wealth and power.
The indomitable Betty Rivard, in a recent op-ed, said “We need to thank Manchin and show him that we are in his corner even when we cannot follow him into the rooms where so many of the key decisions may be made.”
Thank him for what, exactly? For placing the accumulation of extraordinary personal wealth first, and his constituents second? For being one of 10 Democratic senators to vote for unconditional support of the Saudis’ war in Yemen? For being the lone Democratic senator to oppose gay marriage as late as 2015? For wanting to directly increase the number of poor and food-insecure West Virginia kids by cutting the number of families that receive the child tax credit by 50%? For opposing cannabis legalization, thereby standing in direct opposition to West Virginia’s biggest business opportunity in the past 50 years? Or for being the lone Democratic senator to object to paid leave — an enormously popular idea with the public — as part of the Build Back Better plan, thus ensuring America remains the only wealthy, industrialized nation to not have it?
Why should we be “in his corner” when he’s made it crystal-clear that he’s not in ours? Most of the support I see for Manchin amounts to “well, he could be worse.” That’s how low the bar is now, I guess.
But not for everyone. Bob Wilson, in a recent op-ed, said Manchin is “representing the will of his constituents.” Wilson says that because West Virginia voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, they don’t want the things in the Build Back Better plan simply because it’s Joe Biden’s plan. That’s utter nonsense.
Wilson should consider something much more logical: West Virginians elected Manchin as a Democrat. Nearly 90% of Democrats support the Build Back Better plan. And 62% of whites without college degrees — a demographic that describes much of West Virginia — support it.
Additionally, a Reuters review of Treasury Department data found that a strong majority of Americans favor the child tax credit expansion Manchin wants to repeal, and that the expansion disproportionately benefits states that favored Trump in 2020 (like, say, West Virginia).
I don’t hate Joe Manchin, and I can appreciate Rivard’s urging West Virginians to simultaneously “embrace and advocate” with him, but I don’t want to shake his hand.
This is a multimillionaire claiming to represent the interests of working West Virginians, a man whose coal stocks paid him nearly half a million dollars in 2020 alone, whose official site has the predictable boilerplate crowing about his values being “common sense, fairness and hard work” — and who tells his constituents that $15 an hour is too high for a federal minimum wage, and that $11 an hour is acceptable.
As noted in The Guardian, “according to MIT’s living wage calculator, even a $15 minimum wage would only provide a living wage for single West Virginians without children. For a West Virginia family with two working parents and two children, both parents would need to be making at least $20.14 an hour to make ends meet.”
As a journalist making barely more than $15 an hour, I can attest to this. I’d bet all I own Manchin wouldn’t last even a month trying to make it on $11 an hour.
In his objections to the social provisions of the Build Back Better plan — paid family leave, an expanded child tax credit, Medicare expansion — and his warning of an “entitlement mentality,” it’s clear that Manchin has finally swallowed hook, line and sinker the conservative trope that poor and working-class people are a lazy, inferior bunch who are out to game the system and so deserve whatever they get.
Indeed, this is the unspoken fundament of Republican socio-economic policy — the rich will do more, with more; the poor must make do with less.
I’ve heard a rumor on the wind that Manchin is considering a switch to the GOP. At this point, just like his glad-handing in the newsroom, it would be a formality, and little more.