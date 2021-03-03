In his book, “The Death of Expertise,” Tom Nichols says, “the foundational knowledge of the average American is now so low that it has crashed through the floor of ‘uninformed’, passed ‘misinformed’ and is now plummeting to ‘aggressively wrong.’”
We live in a world where many people think, “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
Mediocracy in scientific knowledge transcends the classroom and oozes into our local, state and federal governments. Our country relies on politicians to formulate policy that ultimately will affect our lives. How can they do this when they themselves have no better grasp on science or research than a fifth-grader?
The advancement of House Bill 2500 in West Virginia is a prime example of the conscious ignorance of many of the state’s politicians. The bill says, “a local unit of government (county, municipality, or city) may not adopt or enforce an ordinance that regulates the use, disposition, and sale of auxiliary containers. These “auxiliary containers” include: bags, cups, bottles, and other packaging made of cloth, paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum, glass or multilayer substrates.
The bill basically makes it impossible for local communities to tackle the enormous problem of plastic pollution in our environment. It also affects citizens’ health as they are exposed to the toxic chemicals found in plastics.
The world produces over 400 million tons of plastic a year, and single-use plastic packaging accounts for over 40% of that quantity. Yet, only a small fraction, 2%, of that plastic packaging is effectively recycled. By 2050, there will be 12 billion tons of waste plastic in landfills and the environment. When plastics enter our environment, they break up into smaller and smaller pieces, termed microplastics. Studies show that microplastics are now in our tap water, bottled water, foods, human waste and can cross the membrane systems of our bodies.
The incineration of plastic is not a practical solution, as this creates deadly compounds such as dioxins and furans.
Scientific studies tell us that plastics leach out toxic plasticizers.
One such group of plasticizers is phthalates. Health studies show that prenatal exposures to these compounds disrupt “the levels of thyroid and sex hormones in pregnant women and offspring, resulting in preterm birth, preeclampsia, infant hypospadias, shorter anogenital distance in newborns as well as growth restrictions in infants and early childhood.”
Additionally, the compound used to make take-out foam containers, styrene, has been classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a human carcinogen. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency studies show that this compound has become so ubiquitous in our environment that it was present in “100 percent of human fat samples collected from the 48 continental states.”
It can act as an estrogen in the body and interferes with hormone functions, as well as contributing to breast and prostate cancers.
Foods that are hot, oily, acidic or contain alcohol are especially prone to leaching out the styrene monomer. Like all other plastic polymers, the foam containers formed from polystyrene do not decompose, but instead break up into tiny pieces, enabling them to be ingested by other species and, thus, places them into our food chains.
Why would our politicians try to hamper local communities from slowing down the enormous amounts of toxic single-use plastics in our communities?
Consider that 99% of all plastics start their lives as fossil fuels. Plastics are one way to keep the surrounding region connected to a dying industry. Science tells us that, from cradle to grave, plastics production plays a major role in climate change. By 2050, plastic might account for 20% of the world’s total oil consumption.
We marvel at the recent successful landing of the rover Perseverance on Mars. We depend on scientists to formulate vaccines for COVID-19. Yet, when it comes to using science-based knowledge to enact meaningful decision-making that protects human health and the environment, once again, politicians side with industry, and ignore science and the welfare of their constituents.