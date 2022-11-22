Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Randy Sanders

Thousands of people from around the world will visit Buckhannon in 2023 as part of the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 World Championship. Thanks to the event, West Virginia will benefit from tremendous economic impact and opportunity it otherwise would not see.

West Virginia officials would typically have to travel to other states and countries to have a shot at this level of exposure. However, for once, West Virginia has the benefit of shining on a literal, global stage.

Randy Sanders is president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

