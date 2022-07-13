The adage, “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” never seemed more appropriate than when COVID-related supply chain challenges hit the United States. Household staples, once an afterthought, were in short supply; none more notable than toilet paper, which became a coveted commodity.
While some manufacturers could quickly ramp up production to meet increased demand, industries with more complex supply chains continue to face inventory shortages. The automotive industry is a prime example.
Drive by a car dealership and you are likely to see lots not nearly as full as they used to be because of backlogs in production from automakers. One of the principal contributors for this situation is a dearth of semiconductor chips, which power ever-increasing technologies in modern vehicles.
Supply chain woes and global unrest have led to debilitating semiconductor shortages in the United States. While the automotive industry might be the most well-known example of how this affects consumers, there are others that are pressing concerns, as well. Disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain are widely felt across manufacturing.
Businesses can no longer rely on a dependable supply of American-made chips as they once did. Over the past 30 years, U.S. leadership in chip manufacturing capacity evaporated. Today China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan produce almost 75% of the world’s semiconductors. How did this happen? Experts attribute the steep increase in foreign-made chips to wise government investments in other countries that incentivized chip manufacturing while the United States lagged behind.
Increasing domestic manufacturing capacity should be a priority for our government.
As president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, I work to promote the benefits of manufacturing. Manufacturing semiconductors provides economic growth and makes us more secure by relying less on international trade to procure chips.
Beyond the economic benefits is the issue of national security. Semiconductors are critical for our electrical grid, national defense and other important infrastructure. When America doesn’t manufacture, we become more dependent on other countries for products. And that dependence is only projected to grow, with China poised to be the dominant player in semiconductors by the end of the decade.
U.S. policy should strive to lessen our need for Chinese-made products.
There is an additional potential benefit. Rare earth metals — 17 elements with conductive and magnetic properties — are critical for so many of the products we use in the information age, including semiconductor chips. Much of it is in China, which extracts and processes the vast majority of rare earth metals now in use.
We have an opportunity in West Virginia to mine rare earth minerals, should semiconductor manufacturing grow domestically. The process involves treating acid mine drainage.
Congress needs to pass legislation now in negotiation in the U.S. House and Senate that would incentivize increased semiconductor manufacturing.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association urges support for the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors Act, which would establish a tax credit for investments in constructing, expanding and upgrading semiconductor manufacturing facilities and equipment in the United States. In addition, we urge passage of complementary legislation that includes funding of $52 billion in federal investments that will be used to expand domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing.
This will bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States, create jobs and strengthen national security. In addition, the reshoring of the semiconductor industry also should provide heightened opportunities for rare earth mineral development, benefiting states like West Virginia.
Partisanship is rife in our nation’s capital, and opportunities for bipartisanship are scant. Improving U.S. manufacturing capability is a bipartisan issue everyone can support. West Virginia’s congressional delegation should support these bills and, in doing so, position West Virginia well for the future.