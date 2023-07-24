Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There are plenty of people opining that Joe Biden is a “weak candidate” for reelection in 2024. In this light, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., might be thinking, “If everybody’s mad at you, you must be doing something right,” in presenting himself as a possible third-party “No Labels” candidate.

It’s undeniable that people worried about income inequality and climate change on one hand, and people invested in “King Coal” culture on the other, can find equally weighty, if opposite, reasons for ire with Manchin’s contrasting votes on the Inflation Reduction Act and the Mountain Valley Pipeline. If that’s what’s sounding in Manchin’s head, though, it’s just the voice of his inner-neoliberal.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston.

