There are plenty of people opining that Joe Biden is a “weak candidate” for reelection in 2024. In this light, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., might be thinking, “If everybody’s mad at you, you must be doing something right,” in presenting himself as a possible third-party “No Labels” candidate.
It’s undeniable that people worried about income inequality and climate change on one hand, and people invested in “King Coal” culture on the other, can find equally weighty, if opposite, reasons for ire with Manchin’s contrasting votes on the Inflation Reduction Act and the Mountain Valley Pipeline. If that’s what’s sounding in Manchin’s head, though, it’s just the voice of his inner-neoliberal.
Why would a guy-in-the-street-representing Democrat want to spoil Joe Biden’s chances in the next election? Since Biden took office, 13 million additional jobs have been added to the economy, 800,000 of them new manufacturing jobs. Ten million applications for new small businesses were made in 2021 and 2022 — the strongest on record. Inflation adjusted income is up 3.5% and job satisfaction is at a 36-year high.
Workforce participation is the highest it’s been in more than 20 years. Of the world’s strongest economies, the United States has done the best in weathering the storms of COVID and the dislocations from Putin’s war in Ukraine, with the highest rate of growth and the lowest level of inflation among those nations.
Investments in manufacturing facilities were up 2% at the conclusion of the Donald Trump presidency; they have doubled halfway through Biden’s term. More local manufacturing means people will have the ability to trade up to better jobs and continue to live in the communities where they were born, and not be forced to move to a few favored large cities for employment. Neglected anti-trust laws first put in place under the Roosevelts, forbidding the kind of collaboration among large corporations that drives up costs and reduces wages, have been enforced in Biden’s administration.
Wouldn’t Manchin want to restore power to ordinary Americans who’ve already suffered “death by the triple-pricks” — via the neoliberal trident of reduced taxation, privatization and deregulation? More specifically, wouldn’t Manchin want to help Americans affected by the offshoring of manufacturing jobs; ballooning medical costs from underregulated, privatized insurance and pharmaceutical enterprises; noxious noncompete employment contracts; sky-high education costs due to public defunding of education for the purposes of reduced taxation of the wealthy and so on?
No Labels is undoubtedly a neoliberal outfit. As The New Yorker’s Sue Halpern observed, No Labels, “applauded Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her ‘heroic efforts’ in joining with Republican lawmakers to decouple the infrastructure bill from Build Back Better, President Biden’s signature legislation, which would have expanded Medicare and Medicaid, funded child and elder care, addressed climate change and, most likely, raised taxes on the wealthy.”
Sadly, Manchin’s loyalties don’t appear to be with the 99%. He also seems to lack the gumption to carry through with hard but necessary measures on climate change.
The thinking that has dominated the political sphere over the past 60 years is that the wealthy, the financiers, the investor class, are the principal source of wealth. Even Bill Clinton and Barack Obama seem to have subscribed to this outlook, albeit with policy adjustments designed to moderate harsh effects on the public.
The many talented people that Biden has brought to his administration are ushering in a new, and more accurate viewpoint based on evidence. Wealth comes from a middle class with the power and leisure to be citizens who can attend adequately to their own needs, provide optimal service to their employers, create new businesses and remake the world in a fashion suitable to the times in which we live.