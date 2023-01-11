Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a classic episode of the “Twilight Zone” TV show, hosted by Rod Serling, 9-foot tall aliens dressed like angels arrive on Earth offering goodwill visits to their planet and promising peace and prosperity. They bring with them a book whose title is rapidly decoded by government specialists — “To Serve Man.”

All seems well as humans queue up for the off-planet trip, until a gate-crasher frantically hails one on-boarding official, “Mr. Chambers, don’t get on that ship! The rest of the book — it’s a cookbook!” The lesson, don’t judge a book by its cover (or name rather), is ever relevant.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you