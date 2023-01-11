In a classic episode of the “Twilight Zone” TV show, hosted by Rod Serling, 9-foot tall aliens dressed like angels arrive on Earth offering goodwill visits to their planet and promising peace and prosperity. They bring with them a book whose title is rapidly decoded by government specialists — “To Serve Man.”
All seems well as humans queue up for the off-planet trip, until a gate-crasher frantically hails one on-boarding official, “Mr. Chambers, don’t get on that ship! The rest of the book — it’s a cookbook!” The lesson, don’t judge a book by its cover (or name rather), is ever relevant.
Take the example of two neoliberal activist-billionaire backed organizations, Americans for Prosperity and the Reason Foundation. The names of both are reassuring. But one should ask whose prosperity and whose notions of what is reasonable are these organizations representing? AFP and Reason have both actively campaigned to replace traditional pension plans with 401(k)s. According to David Webber in the New York Times, “no issue ... better illustrates the divergent interests of working Americans and the 1%” than this proposal.
Pensions are substantially more cost efficient for pensioners than a typical 401(K) account, providing the same retirement benefit as a 401(k) style account at about half the cost. Pension holders have leverage; 401(k) holders, as Webber says, are to investment managers “what non-unionized ... workers are to their employers” — devoid of leverage and ripe for exploitation.
Focusing just on Americans for Prosperity for a moment, in its call for elimination of state income taxes, the group purports to act in the interest of something it calls “fiscal responsibility.” Yet, the defunded state government model it touts has failed where it has been tried, as in Kansas in 2012 by Gov. Sam Brownback. State taxes support infrastructure, internet development, the removal of blighted structures and various other services and initiatives. These items are woefully neglected in West Virginia, stubborn obstacles to business investment and beyond the purchasing power of individuals.
In West Virginia, Americans for Prosperity acts in the interest of the legacy industries, which are historically dominant, and which want no competition. An adequately funded, pro-active state government ready to seize the potential of the future is its enemy. As for the citizens of the state, if Americans for Prosperity has its way, they’ll be in the soup.