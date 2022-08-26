Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Regarding Hoppy Kercheval’s Gazette-Mail op-ed with the headline, “To those unwilling to work hard: Just quit,” - Kercheval has, with the the breezy belligerence common to those whose task is to promote the interests of the 1%,  insulted the intelligence and work-ethic of Generation Z (a group poorer in wealth than any American generation in recent history).

Were Kercheval to accurately translate social trends into character critiques he might observe the wealthy persons to whom Gen Z’s Tik-Tok orchestrated work slow-downs are targeted are themselves entitled, ham-handed anti-patriots. It should be an obvious principle that what is good for America is what is good for most Americans. The wealthiest and those aligned with certain powerful corporate interests betray their fellow Americans with every political breath.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you