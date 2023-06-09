Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The recent and unfinished debt ceiling battle is as ludicrous as it is dismaying, one where neoliberals seek to strangle beneficial social programs by taking the economy hostage, achieving via economic violence what they could not achieve in the ballot box. The ludicrous part is that the current federal debt is a gun containing a flag that says “bang!”

Congressional Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth has said the nation’s $28 trillion of debt can be thought of as all the money the federal government has invested in the country over its history, minus taxes. President Joe Biden’s middle-out and bottom-up policies reverse decades in which the wrong question was asked, i.e., “what can we afford,” according to Yarmuth.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston.

