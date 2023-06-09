The recent and unfinished debt ceiling battle is as ludicrous as it is dismaying, one where neoliberals seek to strangle beneficial social programs by taking the economy hostage, achieving via economic violence what they could not achieve in the ballot box. The ludicrous part is that the current federal debt is a gun containing a flag that says “bang!”
Congressional Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth has said the nation’s $28 trillion of debt can be thought of as all the money the federal government has invested in the country over its history, minus taxes. President Joe Biden’s middle-out and bottom-up policies reverse decades in which the wrong question was asked, i.e., “what can we afford,” according to Yarmuth.
Instead, the question should be, “what do people need [and] ... how do you resource that need?”
A sea of dollars crashing into a wall of limitations in natural or technical resources or people might cause real inflation — but what if government spending has the effect of conserving resources or expanding them? Say governments’ spending supports science that increases fuel economy in cars — making the same amount of fuel go farther. That would conserve both gasoline reserves and dollars in people’s pockets. Wouldn’t it move the needle in an anti-inflationary direction? It might — unless Exxon and its industry fellows conspired to artificially hike the price of gas, driving up inflation — as they have done.
Is a bit of inflation always so bad anyway? Institutional economist Ha-Joon Chang, in his book, “23 Things They Don’t Tell You About Capitalism,” says there is no evidence that low levels of inflation are bad for the economy. A lot of hand-wringing about inflation reflects Wall Street’s horror that inflation will reduce the real returns of its’ fixed-rate financial assets — not an overwhelming concern for most households.
The fact that the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline turns out to be the compromise linchpin (for now) of the debt crisis just goes to show that debt hullabaloo is animated by meager ambitions for self-enrichment of 1-percenters, not concern for the nation at large.
Gas leaks from poorly maintained natural gas extraction equipment are more than half again as bad as once thought and, already, in the absence of the MVP, a significant warming driver. There are new technologies that can rapidly and accurately identify leaks from significant distances. But the 1% is not in the business of fixing or mitigating problems, climate or other otherwise.