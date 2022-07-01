William Alpert, the associate professor emeritus at the University of Connecticut whose, “A perfect storm for US on energy” op-ed appeared in the Gazette-Mail recently, is part of a group of economists who for the last 50 years have been lending scholarly gravitas to the dumb ideas of the uber wealthy.
Yes, when some tycoon like Charles Walgreen walks into your department at the University of Chicago and offers you a salary three times what your peers are making, as Walgreen did with Milton Friedman’s collaborator George Stigler, certain economists take notice. Just how dumb is the three pronged Chicago School economic credo of deregulation/privatization/de-taxation? It crushes the middle class. A cautionary example for business: General Electric’s CEO Jack Welch embraced the ethos and the result, as described in David Gelles’ book, “The Man Who Broke Capitalism - How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America” was not a success.
As for the general public, the result of whopping increases in medical costs, the offshoring of good industrial jobs, the shrinking of affordable educational options, the persecution of unions and the conversion of news businesses to right-wing propaganda outlets has been so dispiriting that a third of the voting public has been OK with the Jan. 6 coup attempt.
From his perch of defending fossil fuel tycoons, Alpert deplores President Biden’s attempts to administratively regulate our way out of the worst existential crisis humanity as ever faced, a sixth mass extinction caused by climate change.
If not arrested in a few short years, as scientists have explained, the heating process will soon render substantial portions of the planet uninhabitable, will initiate the mass migration of desperate millions, will decimate crops and impose starvation on populations not killed outright in heatwaves. That's not even mentioning climate effects on all the wonderful animals. Considering the pleasure and comfort contemplation of the natural world brings to persons disgusted with their own species, that is a very sad and awful thing.
What does Alpert propose we do about this climate problem? Nothing. It doesn’t exist as a problem. As long as the squirrels keep stuffing dollar bills into their pockets, patron tycoons and their paid economists will keep sawing off the branch they’re sitting on. Up to now, the calculation has been that the hapless American public will be passing underneath the branch and cushion the fall. But with climate change, the fall is all the way down.