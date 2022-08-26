Regarding Hoppy Kercheval’s Gazette-Mail column with the headline, “To those unwilling to work hard: Just quit,” Kercheval has, with the breezy belligerence common to those whose task is to promote the interests of the 1%, insulted the intelligence and work-ethic of Generation Z (a group poorer in wealth than any American generation in recent history).
Were Kercheval to accurately translate social trends into character critiques, he might observe that the wealthy persons to whom Gen Z’s TikTok-orchestrated work slowdowns are targeted are themselves entitled, ham-handed anti-patriots. It should be an obvious principle that what is good for America is what is good for most Americans. The wealthiest and those aligned with certain powerful corporate interests betray their fellow Americans with every political breath.
Since the mid-1970s, the pie that is the American economy has been sliced much more unfairly than it was in the previous period post World War II.
As described in a relatively recent RAND study, $2.5 trillion has been "reverse distributed" every year away from the working class toward the top 1%. A median-wage worker making $50,000 today really could be making $92,000 to $103,000, if incomes were arranged relative to GDP the way they were in that post-WWII period.
How did this happen? Deterioration of the minimum wage; a dwindling enforcement of labor law and overtime coverage; undermining of union power; job off-shoring; and the now apparent lie that the unfettered free market would generate wealth for everyone all help explain the yawning chasm of income inequality. What lies at the bottom of that inequality is the immoral greed of the 1% and their relentless, self-interested, termite-like blind burrowing into the supporting structures of American civic life.
On a related note: Stanford researchers calculate that, using current technologies worldwide and at a steep price of $62 trillion that nevertheless can be recouped in only six years because of lower energy costs, carbon in the atmosphere can be stabilized and climate crisis averted.
So, an easily accessed climate remedy is at hand -- it requires only investment, patience and trust in the cleverness and hard work of fellow Americans. For decades, wealthy persons have employed armies of disinformation scribblers to smother society’s awareness of this melded danger and opportunity. Did these privileged people really lack the foresight to see the necessity of change, or did they simply not possess the self-restraint required to foster it?
When it comes to societal agenda setting, Kercheval should advise the 1% to "just quit."