Grand-old-gentlemen neoliberals are fond of invoking the forecasts of Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman to the effect that any economic policy attempting to ensure fairness in the distribution of wealth will enslave us all to some government committee.
The public shouldn’t buy this. Locke, Montesquieu and Rousseau, three philosophers whose writings are acknowledged as inspiring the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, all recognized the social contract as the basis of a healthy society -- implying that civilized people’s freedoms and benefits must be balanced with responsibilities, as in any contract.
Notably, Jean-Jacques Rousseau was disdainful of the very wealthy. Rousseau found the accumulation of vast wealth to be a great danger to democratic government and a deeply corrupting influence on wealthy people. His “Discourse on the Origin of Inequality" concludes that, “it is evidently against the law of nature that infancy should command old age, folly conduct wisdom, and a handful of men should be ready to choke with superfluities while the famished multitude want the commonest necessaries of life."
Spokesmen for the super privileged of the world claim their economic views rest upon science, specifically the physics of a see-saw: what goes up must come down, an abundance of jobs necessitates a reduction in wages, and a dollar out of the federal coffers must be matched by a dollar in revenue. Deficit-based federal rescue spending programs designed to benefit the rich, as described in Robert Pollin’s article in the Boston Review “Neoliberalisms bail-out problem," suggest this is snake-oil science. So does, for example, Milton Friedman’s shareholder value theory, which promised “efficiency” but led directly to the coring out of America’s industrial capacity (now, thankfully, being countered by the Biden administration).
Eric Beinhocker, in his book “The Origin of Wealth,” suggests that the right way to look at an economy is as a kind of adapting, evolving, complex living system. It is not like an ecosystem, or like your own body, but each of these things are examples of complex systems, which means they can occupy different kinds of states, and that they are subject to crashes, or failures, unless maintained within certain parameters. The evolutionary biologist David Sloan Wilson echoes this idea in his book “This View of Life." “What is true for a multicellular organism ... is also true for a human society. Whenever I hear talk of regulations as categorically bad, I feel like shouting 'An unregulated organism is a dead organism!'" Wilson writes. Capitalism conceived in this framework is like evolution, throwing up multiple potential solutions to problems among which we can choose, guided by principles of justice and a sense of responsibility to the natural world and to each other.
Fears of "democratic socialism" reflect the disgruntlement of a set who flatter themselves the center of creation, and find themselves otherwise.