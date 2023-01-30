Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Grand-old-gentlemen neoliberals are fond of invoking the forecasts of Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman to the effect that any economic policy attempting to ensure fairness in the distribution of wealth will enslave us all to some government committee.

The public shouldn’t buy this. Locke, Montesquieu and Rousseau, three philosophers whose writings are acknowledged as inspiring the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, all recognized the social contract as the basis of a healthy society -- implying that civilized people’s freedoms and benefits must be balanced with responsibilities, as in any contract.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston. 

