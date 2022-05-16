In his draft to overturn Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito invokes the common law 10 times.
Each of his examples from the common law, including quotations from Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century jurist who found rape to be a noncrime within the context of marriage, are specifically concerned with abortion itself. Significantly, he omits a broad common law principle applicable to the circumstances, which would apply to both sexes — i.e., the right to refuse aid or rescue to another person.
Fifty years ago, Robert McFall, who was very ill with aplastic anemia, petitioned a Pennsylvania court to ask that his cousin, the single tissue match available, be compelled to donate tissue in a bone marrow transplant, which was McFall’s only hope of survival. The court refused to accommodate McFall, noting that the common law has consistently held that one human being is under no legal compulsion to give aid or to take action to save another human being or to rescue.
The court stated: “For our law to compel defendant to submit to an intrusion of his body would change every concept and principle upon which our society is founded. To do so would defeat the sanctity of the individual and would impose a rule which would know no limits, and one could not imagine where the line would be drawn ... . For a society which respects the rights of one individual, to sink its teeth into the jugular vein or neck of one of its members and suck from it sustenance for another member is revolting to our hard-wrought concepts of jurisprudence”
Later, a Washington, D.C., court quoted this bold passage verbatim in a case involving a dying pregnant woman compelled to undergo a Caesarean section to save the life of her child, a judicial temerity that resulted in failure, as both mother and baby promptly died.
In that case, the court said: “We hold that in virtually all cases the question of what is to be done is to be decided by the patient — the pregnant woman — on behalf of herself and the fetus.”
It would appear that common law principles can, in fact, be interpreted to support a woman’s right to control her own body, and whether she will or will not offer the use of her body to another person — the fetus.
Alito’s cherry-picking of the common law is made with the arrogant assurance of an entitled white male who senses no hazard to himself in imposing the draconian will of the state on women who wish to order their reproductive (and, hence, their economic and personal) lives according to their own preferences.
But, not so fast, Alito. As the McFall case intimates, there are exactly parallel circumstances in which the state might be said to have an interest in preserving life through the agency of such a creature as Alito himself — that is, via live tissue donation.
The national Health Resources & Services Administration notes that live tissue and organ donation save up to 6,000 lives a year, with donations of spare kidneys, lobes of liver and lung, sections of intestine, skin and, yes, bone marrow donations gladly accepted.
News reports suggest China often has compelled such altruistic acts on the part of its political dissidents, who, unfortunately, seem to be perceived as spare-parts repositories. Now, that could never happen here, could it?