There is a key factor often missing in the discussion of the puzzle of how the student debt crisis came about that also opens a door to its resolution.
As Utah University professor Marshall Steinbaum has documented, student debt is yet another consequence, adverse to the majority of the population, of the application of neoliberal, trickle down, anti-tax, pro-privatization policies.
In the days when students could work their way through school while in school, the federal government issued grants to students and 80% of education costs at public universities were supported by the public. Neoliberals saw an opportunity in this; cutting public support for education permitted justification of both federal and state tax cuts, specifically including the George Bush tax cuts of 2001 and 2003.
At present, 75% of college costs are paid for by students. Turning the federal government into a lending bank, for the purposes of education, produces an apparent revenue stream in government, although, as it turns out, the majority of $1.7 trillion of outstanding student debt probably represents bad loans.
Why? No one has bothered to question whether an education really can pay for itself in higher wages in an era when neoliberal policies (e.g. “no minimum wage”) are suppressing salaries and when universities operate like businesses, charging what the market will bear.
It’s been recognized since the Civil War that education is a public good. The student debt crisis is not a crisis of personal responsibility, but a violation of the trust students have placed in the sharing of social burdens and in the concept of the public good.
Like the neoliberal “shareholder primacy” idea, which justified off-shoring of good industrial jobs held by noncollege-educated Americans, the imposition of crushing educational expenses upon a generation of young people represents elites’ violation of basic social contract rules.
Neoliberalism is the bad boyfriend of political movements, gaslighting ordinary people into blaming themselves for not succeeding in an unfair system, suggesting, as did the late neoliberal Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, they’re not smart enough for the vote (when asked to justify his decision in “Citizens United,” Scalia claimed that people would recognize the influence of corporate political speech, and if not, “We ought to go back to monarchy”).
This boyfriend is not nearly as savvy as he thinks he is. Economies work best, as Joe Biden has put it, not via trickle-down from elites, but via, “the middle out and the bottom up.” Plus, neoliberals’ obvious money addiction problem is the taproot of multiple crises of our time, including species extinctions and climate change. Time for a break-up, and if that implies freeing students for more socially useful activities than debt service, so be it.