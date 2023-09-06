The rpk Group consultants who recommended amputation of 30 programs at West Virginia University are engaged in a form of educational gerrymandering.
At least, that’s what New York University professor Leif Weatherby claimed in a New York Times op-ed published last month, noting that systematic shearing away of liberal arts programs, often in the poorest states of the nation, has too often been occurring under the pretext of budgetary restraints.
Cutbacks are typically undertaken with the guidance of management consultants. The rpk Group also has worked with universities in Missouri, Kansas and Virginia, all of which have reduced support for public colleges from 2008 levels. Since humanities programs, unlike sports programs, often pay for themselves, Weatherby said, the fiscal rationale is likely simply a pretext for denying certain citizens the right to an education.
Such education sharpens minds and communicative powers, facilitating flexibility and adaptation in an era of increasing social demands, transformational technologies and new embodiments of prosperity — and that’s the whole point in ditching it.
Resentment against people who have nice things like a liberal arts education — read “blue states” — felt by people who don’t, — read “red states” — feeds division and polarized politics in this country. It also helps create reliable voter blocs.
Like the crabby banker character Mr. Potter in the classic movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has been insisting that West Virginians must “live within their means.”
Acknowledged or not, neoliberal philosophy, which holds that educational institutions should abide by the same rules as businesses, lies behind the views of someone like Tarr. If your CEO or university president blows a wad of cash on something — say, buybacks in the case of a business or, in the university president’s case, a raft of dormitories for 10,000 future students who (whoops, accidentally on purpose) never show, and the enterprise sickens or dies from the act, well, that’s just too bad. Which is to say, it suits the Mr. Potters of today just fine.
If there were a hall of neoliberal bad ideas, it would be captioned, “For a World of Haves and Have-Nots.” When our legislative leaders endorse the recommendations of the consultants at rpk Group, they accept that West Virginia must be a land of have-nots, where worker-bees are bred.
West Virginians should reject this fate.
Public servants like Tarr should be required to establish — and be judged by — legitimate, concrete goals of government (increased population, increased wage growth, increased numbers of jobs, enhanced technical expertise pool, good health outcomes, adequate infrastructure), each framed within an overarching goal of sustainability and benign implementation of artificial intelligence.
These are the make-or-break issues of our time, and ones which require the application of many fit minds.