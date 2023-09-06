Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The rpk Group consultants who recommended amputation of 30 programs at West Virginia University are engaged in a form of educational gerrymandering.

At least, that’s what New York University professor Leif Weatherby claimed in a New York Times op-ed published last month, noting that systematic shearing away of liberal arts programs, often in the poorest states of the nation, has too often been occurring under the pretext of budgetary restraints.

Stories you might like

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you