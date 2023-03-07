Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Social Security is a favorite hobbyhorse of neoliberal billionaires. The topic was ridden into a lather in February with two columns on the topic published in the Gazette-Mail.

Comfortable retirement has been a burr under the saddle for the high horses of neoliberalism a very long time. Economist Paul Krugman was writing about it during the last Bush administration. Krugman’s 2019 book of essays, taken from past columns in the New York Times, “Arguing with Zombies,” fingers Social Security insolvency as a “zombie idea.” Zombie ideas are bad ideas which will not die, being propped up by the same coordinated cadre of wealthy zealots hawking deregulation, minimal taxation and privatization.

Regan Quinn lives in Charleston. 

