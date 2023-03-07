Social Security is a favorite hobbyhorse of neoliberal billionaires. The topic was ridden into a lather in February with two columns on the topic published in the Gazette-Mail.
Comfortable retirement has been a burr under the saddle for the high horses of neoliberalism a very long time. Economist Paul Krugman was writing about it during the last Bush administration. Krugman’s 2019 book of essays, taken from past columns in the New York Times, “Arguing with Zombies,” fingers Social Security insolvency as a “zombie idea.” Zombie ideas are bad ideas which will not die, being propped up by the same coordinated cadre of wealthy zealots hawking deregulation, minimal taxation and privatization.
As Krugman relates in an included 2004 piece, the touted shortfall of Social Security over 30 years of 2% of GDP was topped by the George W. Bush 2001-03 tax cuts at 2.5% of GDP over 30 years. Is anyone today bemoaning the impacts of those elite-benefitting Bush tax cuts? Certainly not the people who also benefited from the Trump tax cuts of 2017, which effectively transferred additional trillions of dollars from average Americans to the 1%.
Over the past several decades, the productivity of American workers has soared with workers having no income gains to show for it. Instead, that productivity has unproductively helped line the pockets of the 1%.
Providing basic support for retirement is something government can and does do better than the private sector, Krugman argues. Private retirement investment accounts are risky and bleed off contributions in a profusion of fees. In Britain, where retirement privatization was permitted under Margaret Thatcher, poverty among the elderly became widespread. The lean, efficient program we have directs 99% of revenue back to retirees, with only 1% of overhead. Only modest investments of cash are required to keep the program healthy for many decades to come, according to Krugman’s calculations.
Social Security alarmists often make spurious reference to the Social Security “checkbook.” This makes no sense considering that Social Security is a social insurance program run by a sovereign government which prints its own money and invests it in new social and technological inventions yielding high returns, reduced expenditures and generally improved national welfare and security - e.g. shale fracking, photovoltaics, internet, computers, utility scale batteries, vaccines, infrastructure – and let’s be clear, the middle class too.
Political cowardice is not shown in failing to address made-up problems with Social Security, but in failing to address the truly immediately dangerous problem of climate change while honoring the dignity of all citizens. Technical fixes are on the shelf. We have some political strategies in place to implement them – thanks to public-minded politicians like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Powerful people hope to defeat this assertion of collective intelligence by sowing dissension - the less poor against the poor, one ethnic group against another, and the young against the old.
This is an old strategy of tyrants. The political philosopher Rousseau addressed this in his “Discourse on the Origin of Inequality,” written in 1754.
“We should see the chiefs foment everything that tends to weaken men formed into societies by dividing them…everything that can inspire the different orders with mutual distrust and hatred by an opposition of their rights and interest and of course [thereby] strengthen the power which contains them all. Tis from the bosom of this disorder, that despotism gradually rearing up her hideous crest and devouring in every part of the state all that still remained sound and untainted, would at last issue to trample upon the laws and the people, and establish herself upon the ruins of the republic.”