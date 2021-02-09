Isn’t it time to turn the page on the longstanding environmental and economic policies that have kept so many West Virginians in poverty and sickness?
When I left West Virginia in the mid-1950s, the Kanawha “Chemical” Valley was a financially prosperous area because of the chemical and extractive industries. There was not much job diversity, though. Many, many young people were forced to leave in search of employment. The local employment office fueled this exodus by offering information on out-of-state job opportunities.
After a long absence, I retired and returned to the Kanawha Valley in 1998. I found a greatly reduced population and a sicker and poorer area than I remembered. Job opportunities were still very limited. The air was still polluted and the Kanawha River was still laced with chemicals. How did our state miss out on American prosperity and growth?
After living another 11 years in the Chemical Valley, the explosion at the Bayer plant prompted me to move to the Eastern Panhandle, where the air and water is much healthier.
The state’s recent assault on the Jefferson County environment says a lot about how the West Virginia Development Office and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority harm local economies statewide. No wonder poverty and sickness prevail in West Virginia.
The area around my new home has many economic opportunities because of our location, which is accessible to the Eastern seaboard for marketing and shipment of products. It was pleasing to look at what was planned for us in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan: a train/bus station, mixed-use housing, recreation and shopping, and light industry.
During the summer of 2018, I was shocked to learn that our zoning had been quickly, and perhaps illegally, changed to allow Rockwool, a Danish corporation, to occupy the land that is in our once-attractive comprehensive plan. They plan to put heavy manufacturing with high pollution in the area. A regulatory agency in Denmark is now investigating the Rockwool project for potential violations.
When our state seeks these types of businesses to locate here, we are foreclosing on any opportunity for health and prosperity in the place I love and the place where I was born.