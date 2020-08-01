Can you actually melt rock and spin it into green washed insulation? Turns out you can, if you can find the right regulatory environment.
Where is that lax regulatory environment that will grant a permit to burn 90 tons of coal and mega MCF of gas a day across the highway from a Title I school? Well, it’s not anywhere in the European Union. Let’s go talk with that West Virginia Development Office delegation that’s been scouring Europe looking for polluting projects that can’t be licensed in the European Union but might be welcomed in West Virginia. Oh, let’s just call it “Project Shuttle” until it can be presented as a fait accompli to those unsuspecting citizens in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. We can stick this small announcement in the legal section of The Spirit on the day before Thanksgiving while they’re cooking their turkey. They’ll never notice.
And so we didn’t notice, not even the suspicious of us who moved here to get away from the chemical and fossil fuel pollution in the Kanawha Valley.
In Charleston’s Chemical Valley in 2008, there was an accident at the Bayer plant that blew methyl isocyanate into the air. Bayer’s CEO said, “Oh, no, no there was no chemical escape! We have perimeter monitors that show there was no chemical release into the Chemical Valley.” (It was only much later that we learned the monitors weren’t working that night.)
So what are we Eastern Panhandle citizens going to do about this polluting Danish corporaton, Rockwool, that’s been dropped in our midst? This stink bomb makes me wonder how Jefferson County will handle the emergency when Rockwool has an “accidental” emission. Rockwool has already been cited by West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for a number of environmental violations that threaten our aquifer, which is used for drinking water by 80% of Jefferson County residents.
I’m proud to say that thousands of Eastern Panhandle citizens have stepped forward to cooperate in assuring Rockwool leaves town and takes the effluent from their green-washed insulation out of the state of West Virginia. Check out the Rockwool story and the cruel deception Eastern Panhandle citizens have endured.