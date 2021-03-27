As representatives of various faiths across our beautiful state of West Virginia, we unite in the common belief that all persons are equal and worthy — through God’s grace and love — of acceptance, dignity and honor.
Unfortunately, recent actions by our elected officials do not seem to carry that same belief.
With the extraordinarily swift movement of House Bill 2174 (The West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021) by the House of Delegates, it appears that there are some who would like to rewrite history or, maybe, do not recall historical facts. Their actions were taken without adequate opportunity for citizens to comment. As a result, those actions removed the basic foundation of love and respect for all in West Virginia.
Because of this, we ask our state senators to see the harm of this bill and to prevent it from moving forward. Prevention is the only way to demonstrate God’s love for all people.
During a public meeting regarding the bill, only one committee member participated in the House’s public meeting; all public attendees urged for the bill’s defeat. This simple action indicates the rest of the committee does not wish to listen to the very people for whom they work and represent. We hope and pray that will not be the case in the Senate, and that our Senators will take note and heed the voices that we represent in addressing this legislation. We will stand beside our Senators if they take action to defeat this hurtful piece of legislation.
As reported in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who chairs the House Government Organization Committee, explained the action supposedly is being taken so there will be a clear process for removing or renaming monuments. We understand it quite differently.
The fact there are several interpretations of this bill shows the language is poorly written and will lead to challenges. If a bill is to be enacted into law, it must be rewritten with specificity to clearly present its true intent and a defined process for removing or renaming monuments, etc.
Unfortunately, the existing version does not do that.
Preserving these monuments and memorials to the Confederacy sends a very clear message that hate, bigotry and racism are alive and well in West Virginia and will not only be tolerated, but these wounding actions will be supported and furthered. It has been said that those opposed to this legislation are trying to rewrite history.
In fact, that is false. We know from facts that history is the telling of the past, written by the victors. The statues and monuments were created and erected by those who lost the Civil War, specifically to try to glorify these leaders who became the losers and to keep the oppressed in their beaten place in society.
Historical facts show this to be true. Continuing to glorify such immense hurt and oppression is not beneficial to anyone — nor to our state.
Many states throughout the United States, as well as Departments of the United States Government, have stepped up to recognize their role in slavery, oppression and racism. In so doing, they have chosen to either remove, move, or rename certain monuments, memorials or structures.
West Virginia should do the same.
As faith leaders in the State of West Virginia, we ask for the help of West Virginia’s State Senate and the public to defeat HB2174 and do so in a prayerful manner:
Almighty God, you proclaim your truth in every age by many voices: Direct, in our time, we pray, those who speak where many listen and write what many read; that they may do their part in making the hearts of people wise and happy, their minds sound, and their will righteous; to the honor of the God who creates and loves each of us. Amen
As we look forward to a day without hate and injustice among all, may you be blessed by the God who loves us all.