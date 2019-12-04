Renate Pore: A lesson on campaigning against health care (Opinion)

Health care was one of the biggest issues in 2018, when Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey lost his U.S. Senate bid to incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin has always championed the Affordable Care Act, and especially protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Morrisey joined a lawsuit to overturn the ACA and dismissed voters’ pre-existing conditions concerns.
Last month, we saw health care was on the minds of voters in Kentucky and Virginia, when they elected Democrats who supported the expansion of Medicaid for working-age adults and rejected work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries.
Kentucky was an early adopter of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion under Gov. Steve Beshear (father of Gov.-elect Andy Beshear), and an estimated 400,000 Kentuckians gained affordable coverage. For his first gubernatorial run, Matt Bevin ran on an anti-ACA and anti-Medicaid platform promising to get rid of the Medicaid expansion.
He didn’t succeed in getting rid of Medicaid, which has a huge impact on rural Kentuckians (in rural counties, 40-50 percent are covered by Medicaid). He then worked out a stealth attack on Medicaid by applying for a federal waiver to impose work-reporting requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries. It contains numerous lockouts (forced periods of going without insurance) as punishment for missing a premium payment or a paperwork deadline. The state’s own estimates projected that 95,000 Kentuckians would lose coverage, and the state would lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal support that shores up rural hospitals and other health care infrastructure.
Fortunately, the waiver has not been implemented, due to federal court action ruling it unlawful. But that ruling has been appealed, and Gov. Bevin vowed to take it all the way to the Supreme Court. He won’t have that chance now. Incoming Gov. Beshear announced on election night that he would withdraw from the waiver agreement during his first week in office.
In Virginia, Medicaid expansion passed in 2018, after Gov. Ralph Northam compromised with some key Republicans who controlled the legislature and forced adding work-reporting requirements to the mix. The state’s Section 1115 Medicaid waiver is still pending with the federal Centers for Medical Services — and with the flip in control of the legislature, there is no doubt that the governor will think about pausing the request and considering his options.
These electoral victories come on top of two Republican states, (Arizona and Indiana) announcing in the past few weeks that they will not implement their planned work-reporting requirements. Both states cited pending litigation, which has halted Kentucky, Arkansas and New Hampshire from going forward.
Legislation to impose work requirements in Medicaid was introduced in the 2019 session of the West Virginia Legislature but was quickly squashed. West Virginia is also fortunate that the Justice administration has been cautious not to waste taxpayer dollars to promote work requirements while the Kentucky policy was being fought in the courts.
West Virginia health care advocates have made a strong case against work requirements, and we hope that elected officials and candidates are paying attention to how poorly they have worked in other states.
Work requirements do not achieve the goal of supporting employment. In Arkansas, a state where they were implemented, there was no increase in work, but 23 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries lost their coverage. They didn’t lose coverage because they didn’t work, but because they could not follow complicated reporting requirements. It’s important to note that most able-bodied adults on Medicaid already work. Those that don’t work are too sick, in treatment or in an educational program.
To manage work requirements costs a state millions of dollars in new software and staff time, as well as court costs when the policy is challenged. A recent report from the Government Accountability Office highlighted these administrative costs, suggesting that the CMS may be inappropriately approving some of the federal funds going into this flawed policy.
The objective of Medicaid in the law and regulations that define it is to provide health insurance — not to take it away. This has formed the basis of the judicial rulings rendering work requirements illegal.