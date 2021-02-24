Frequent op-ed contributor Charles McElwee warns Gazette-Mail readers that the deficit is democracy’s “Achilles’ heel.”
The story of Achilles is a myth, and so is McElwee’s analogy with that of the U.S. deficit and debt. At least, that is what Stephanie Kelton, former chief economist on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and professor of economics and public policy at Stony Brook University, argues.
In her recent book, “The Deficit Myth, Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and How to Build a Better Economy,” Kelton writes that MMT changes our understanding of national spending. Spending and deficits are good for those countries that issue their own currencies. The government can never run out of money. It can always print more.
This is not to say that there are not internal limits to spending, but the federal budget is not one of these limits. The key concept here is that this is true only for those governments, like the United States, that issue their own currencies. Federal spending is not anything like household or state government spending, she maintains.
MMT is not a panacea. Economies have internal speed limits regulated by the state of technology and the quantity and quality of its land, workers, factories, machines and other materials. Rather than narrowly focusing on the budget, Kelton wants us to judge spending policy in terms of its function.
Does it control inflation? Support full employment? Distribute wealth? Spending limits are regulated by these resources and inflationary pressure, not by deficits.
Inflation is not a problem these days, but jobs and sufficient resources to sustain families are an important issue — especially in the time of COVID-19.
It’s as predictable as night follows day that, when Republicans speak of large deficits, they say we are spending beyond our means and urge cuts to state and federal budgets. Few, however, seem to have lost sleep over the Trump tax cuts increasing the worrisome deficits. But talk about putting money into the hands of ordinary people and to support public services, and the deficit fear mongers raise their voices in the public dialogue.
Democrats also worry about the deficit, and propose raising taxes rather than cutting services. Neither party gets it quite right and divides us in our politics and common purposes, according to Kelton.
Inflation, not deficits, is the real danger, she writes. There’s not just one way to think about inflation. Some inflation is harmless; too much inflation is bad; about 2% is just right, according to Kelton and other MMT economists.
Rather than a budget deficit, which is nothing more than an accounting transaction, Kelton advises that we should focus on our real deficits.
Even Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, told Congress in discussions about federal spending, that “it’s not about money, it’s about our priorities and lack of vision.” Many economists agree that federal spending can be good for the economy.
Consider the post-World War II era, when federal spending created an economic boom.
The real deficits that need our urgent attention and investment by government is not federal spending but good jobs, family savings, health care, education, infrastructure and climate change.
We don’t have enough good jobs. There’s no reason why every job, from retail clerk to fast-food worker, can’t be a good job with dignified pay and benefits. Paid family leave should be available to new parents and those caring for an elderly or disabled person.
There is a savings deficit. The typical American worker has no money put away for retirement, 66% believe they will outlive what they have saved. Workers of all ages find it hard to save, with the cost of medical care, higher education and housing (in some states).
Social Security, along with the defined pensions of past eras, provided workers with a safe retirement. Since the 1980s, most employers have moved away from good pensions to 401(k) accounts. The problem is that many workers are not able to contribute to these accounts because they need every penny for their daily needs. The lowest-wage workers do not even have access to such accounts.
The health care deficit is a shameful stain on our rich nation. Millions of people don’t have affordable health insurance; millions more have medical bills, leading many to bankruptcy. Chronic diseases, loss of productivity and early death are the outcomes of not having a national health insurance system.
Maternal death rates in the United States are among the highest in the developed world. In the United States, the maternal mortality rate is 17.4 per 100,000, compared to 3.0 in Germany.
The education deficit begins in pre-school and persists through higher education. State funding for higher education has been cut for decades while tuition costs have risen, leading millions to carry student loan debts that are a drag on the family budget, as well as the economy.
It’s alarming to see the West Virginia Legislature leading the charge to undermine our public education system with proposals to give vouchers for home-schooling and cut higher education. For a better future, we should be investing in high-quality public education and free college tuition.
Imagine an economy that works for all of us. “A just and more prosperous world — one that combines ecological sustainability with full employment, human well-being, a lower degree of inequality and excellent public services that meet all of our needs — is within reach,” Kelton writes. “Austerity is a failure of imagination.”
I realize MMT seems to be outside our experience and learning but certainly worth considering. As the German poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, wrote, “Whatever you can dream or think, do it, action has power and magic in it.”
Or think about a more recent visionary. What if John Kennedy had said that we commit, before the end of the decade, to sending a man to the moon and bringing him safely back, only if we can find the money?