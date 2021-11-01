In an op-ed printed in the Saturday edition of the Gazette Mail, Bob Wilson tried to make a case “by the numbers” for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to vote with Republicans against the Build Back Better Act because 68.62% of West Virginians voted for Donald Trump for president in 2020.
This is not much of an argument on the merits.
There are many reasons why West Virginia has become a red state and voted for Donald Trump in 2020. Most don’t have anything to do with the policies in the Build Back Better Act. In fact, many of the policies in the Build Back Better Act address the reasons West Virginians might have voted for Trump.
If West Virginians really wanted another Republican in the Senate, they could have voted for Patrick Morrissey in 2018. Admittedly, the race between Attorney General Morrissey, a far-right politician from out of state, and Manchin, a long-time politician from a distinguished West Virginia family, was dangerously close. It might make one think, as Manchin seems to, that the days of any Democrats being elected in West Virginia are over and the far-right ideologues will prevail forever.
Instead of Democrats moving to the right to try and win the votes of Trump supporters, I argue that it might profit them more if they vote for sensible policies that will make life better for a majority of Americans and West Virginians. These policies will help families have a decent life, restore coal communities, create good jobs and provide the benefits that every family needs to thrive and find their place in the new economy.
The Build Back Better Act supports families by improving access to health care, early childhood education and affordable child care. The refundable child tax credit, which will be extended in Build Back Better, will lift tens of thousands of West Virginia children out of poverty. It will help the elderly and people with disabilities stay in their homes. West Virginians are overwhelmingly in favor of policies that protect children and help families thrive.
The act also addresses the decline of coal, by providing generous funding for coal communities to realign themselves with the new economy. It promotes clean energy and provides for a fair transition from coal to wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy. A fair transition means that the coal workers who have sacrificed their health and lives will have the opportunity for good union jobs in land reclamation and new clean manufacturing. The Build Back Better Act provides the federal support to plan and fund this transition.
When asked about specific policies in the Build Back Better Act, a majority of West Virginia voters favor them.
A recent survey of West Virginia voters through the left-leaning Bluegreen Alliance found that 77% of West Virginians support rebuilding our water infrastructure. We can all agree on the necessity for clean water. I doubt I could find anyone who doesn’t think it is a good idea to replace lead pipes and protect our children from lead poisoning.
Broadband expansion, everyone agrees, is necessary for West Virginia to build a 21st-century economy.
Of the West Virginia voters surveyed, 80% favored major federal investment in a state that has given so much to the nation. They want to strengthen and support the human service workforce (73%). They want to rebuild and retool America’s manufacturing and modernize our factories to create more products with clean energy (74%). They are in favor of prioritizing investments in communities that need it the most, including energy workers and miners most affected by the transition to clean energy.
I recently attended legislative listening sessions in Logan and Beckley. I didn’t hear anyone say they were happy with the status quo or that they didn’t need federal investment to move their communities forward to a cleaner and more prosperous future.
I would urge Manchin to forget about being No. 1 with those who voted for Trump. He needs to think about the real changes that West Virginians are clamoring for. If he does, he will then be No. 1 in the eyes of a majority of West Virginians.