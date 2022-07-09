The founders of this country must be spinning in their graves after hearing a Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. — sworn to uphold the Constitution — say that she is “tired of this separation-of-church-and-state junk.”
Even more disturbing is that such sentiments are also reflected in a recent Supreme Court decision holding that it is constitutionally permissible for a (presumably Christian) coach to pray midfield at a football game — at a public high school paid for by taxpayers of numerous religious persuasions and nonbelievers.
When a group of clergy protested in 1789 that the Constitution failed to mention Jesus Christ, George Washington wrote in response, “You will permit me to observe that the path of true piety is so plain as to require but little political direction.” That same year, he wrote to the United Baptist Churches of Virginia, “If I could conceive now that the general [i.e., federal] Government might ever be so administered as to render the liberty of conscience insecure … no one would be more zealous than myself to establish effectual barriers against the horrors of spiritual tyranny, and every species of religious persecution.”
The First Amendment to the Constitution provides that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” While the phrase “separation of church and state” is not in the Constitution, Washington and the other founders were opposed to using the power of government to enforce religious beliefs; they were familiar with the centuries of religious persecution in both Europe and the American colonies.
Consider just a few examples. The first Christians who refused to renounce their religious beliefs were tortured and thrown into the Roman Coliseum to be eaten alive by lions. When Constantine became the first Roman emperor to embrace Christianity, the persecuted became the persecutors as widespread religious conflict engulfed northern Europe and the former Roman Empire.
In northern Europe, medieval knights fought for almost 200 years to rid the Holy Land of “infidels.” Millions of Muslims, pagans and breakaway sects of Christians were slaughtered during these Crusades. For more than 350 years under Christian Catholic rule, the Spanish Inquisition murdered thousands of Jews, Muslims and others who refused to be baptized.
In 1517, the German priest and theologian Martin Luther called for reform of the Catholic Church and denounced the claim of the Catholic Church that Christians could go to heaven only through the intercession of the church hierarchy. The Catholic Church splintered into Catholics and Lutherans, and dozens of Protestant religious sects subsequently emerged, each with its own set of beliefs and the certainty that only they knew the true will of God. Luther spent many years in hiding from those who wanted to burn him at the stake for his protest of Catholic orthodoxy.
Religious wars broke out in France between Catholics and Huguenots (French followers of the Protestant John Calvin). In a futile quest for peace, the Queen Mother, Catherine de’ Medici, forced her Catholic daughter to marry the Huguenot Henry of Navarre (later, King Henry IV). Enraged by this marriage, French nobles and mobs of commoners murdered the wedding guests as they slept. The massacre of St. Bartholomew’s Day spread across France as thousands of Huguenots were killed. (Two centuries later, my own Huguenot ancestors left their home in France and moved to the German province of Hessen, where King Frederick the Great had made religious freedom a matter of public policy.)
Religious strife also found its way to England when the Catholic King Henry VIII decided to divorce Catherine, his Spanish Catholic wife of 24 years, and marry Anne Boleyn. Angered by the Pope’s refusal to annul his marriage to Catherine, Henry VIII renounced the Catholic Church. Under the pretext of bringing religious reform to England, he proclaimed himself head of the Church of England and seized the land and treasure of Catholic monasteries. He also executed many nobles, including his good friend Sir Thomas More, and commoners who would not swear allegiance to him as head of his newly established religion.
When Henry’s daughter Mary — a staunch Catholic — became Queen, she was determined to restore the “true Catholic religion” by marrying the Catholic King Philip II of Spain. She hunted down English “heretics” to be burned at the stake. For these acts, she became known as “Bloody Mary.”
The Puritans who fled England for America did so because they believed that even the Church of England had retained too many of the elaborate rituals of the Catholic Church. They sought to adopt simpler religious practices, yet they brought their biases with them and persecuted and killed women as witches — servants of the Devil. They also banished Catholic priests from their communities.
Deadly religious persecution and conflict continue around the world today. In Myanmar, for example, the government and nationalist Buddhists have been displacing and killing Rohingya Muslims for the past 50 years. In China, the same thing is happening against the Uyghurs, a religious minority.
The framers of the Constitution deliberately created a republic where the government would not favor one set of religious beliefs over another. Today those who seek to incorporate religious beliefs into law would be well-served to reflect upon this history.
Entangling religion and government is divisive, dangerous and contrary to the wisdom of the founders, who recognized that religious practice is better left independent of government. We have just celebrated Independence Day — and all of us were free to do so in our own religious tradition. This is as the founders intended.