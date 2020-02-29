Renate Pore: Morrisey is misleading WV on pre-existing conditions

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey continues to mislead West Virginians about pre-existing conditions and the Affordable Care Act.
Americans of all stripes believe that denying health coverage because of a pre-existing condition is just plain wrong. No wonder those who have worked hardest to overturn the ACA are trying to get on the right side of this issue.
I have worked in health policy since 1980. I have personally witnessed what pre-existing condition exclusions have done to wreck the lives of people and how the Affordable Care Act has provided important and workable remedies.
Before 1980, West Virginia had a form of single-payer health insurance. It was a nonprofit health insurance plan called Blue Cross. It operated under a system called community rating, which meant that cost of insurance would be based on the total experience of the pool. People were not charged based on age or pre-existing conditions. Many large and small employers, as well as individuals, could buy insurance through Blue Cross. Large employers, including the West Virginia Public Employee’s Insurance Plan, found it better to self-insure their employees. Retired workers and unemployed impoverished people could rely on Medicare and Medicaid.
In the 1980s, new commercial insurers entered the health care market, and the practice of community rating broke down. Redlining and underwriting entered the health insurance vocabulary. The new competitors hoped to make money in the market by carefully insuring those who were young and healthy. As younger and healthier West Virginians left Blue Cross for cheaper policies with commercial insurers, Blue Cross was left with an older and sicker population and soon faced bankruptcy.
About that time, I became the chief executive officer of a reorganized community health center in Hancock, Maryland, serving a rural population from West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. One of my first tasks as the new CEO was to purchase a small group health insurance policy for our employees. They had previously been insured through Blue Cross. I contracted with an agent to find a good plan. No offers. I asked our agent to work harder. He finally came to me with a plan that would cover some of our employees, but not all of them. Our older employees with some chronic conditions could not be covered or if covered, their chronic condition or any manifestation of it would not be covered. It was my first experience with redlining and underwriting.
A few years later, a small business owner with a chronic liver condition called me in tears to tell me that the insurer she had paid for for 10 years was leaving the state, and she could not find anyone to insure her. She was redlined. If her liver condition worsened or if she required a transplant, she feared there would be no treatment for her.
Others with individual plans often complained to me because their policy rarely covered a procedure or drug they needed. Still others complained that the catastrophic insurance plan for people with pre-existing conditions set up by the state of West Virginia was too expensive. The state catastrophic plan never covered many people. This is the type of plan that Mr. Morrisey is promoting and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Gov. Jim Justice are supporting.
Through the 1980s, ’90s and up until the Affordable Care Act in 2010, that was the condition of the health insurance market. I always told my friends that if they did not have access to a public plan or a private employer plan, they would be better off setting their money on fire than buying an individual insurance plan — at least they would get some heat. Individual private insurance in those days was a scam.
Not every West Virginian with a pre-existing condition would be affected by repeal of the Affordable Care Act. If you have Medicare, Medicaid or a large employer plan, you will not be excluded from such a plan because of a pre-existing condition. But for those with pre-existing conditions who need to buy a plan in the individual or small group market, it’s a matter of life and death.
The Affordable Care Act does not offer the best or most efficient health insurance system. It was a compromise of Republican and Democratic policy proposals. Nevertheless, in the past 10 years it has helped millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of West Virginians. Since 2014, among other benefits, the ACA has:
n Provided Medicaid coverage for about 175,000 West Virginians a year.
n Gave parents the option of covering their adult child until age 26.
n Provided millions of dollars in subsidies for those 25,000 or so West Virginians buying a policy in the individual market place and protected them from pre-existing condition exclusions.
n Saved seniors millions on prescription drugs by gradually closing the Medicare doughnut hold.
In supporting a lawsuit that could overturn the ACA, Attorney General Morrisey would risk all those benefits and chance throwing the entire health care system into chaos. Trying to overturn the ACA and replace it with an unworkable, hollow policy proposal of his own is ludicrous.
It seems especially disingenuous of the Attorney General to write that ACA supporters are fear-mongers because, he writes, we don’t know yet what exactly the Supreme Court will do with the ACA — throw out everything or pick it apart piece by piece. Mr. Morrisey and other attorneys general who brought the lawsuit are asking for the entire law to be thrown out. Mr. Morrisey seems especially fixated on eliminating the individual mandate, the most unpopular provision of the ACA. While the mandate is still in the law, it is of little consequence since Congress removed the penalties for being uninsured.
What is Mr. Morrisey expecting from his lawsuit against the ACA? I have to conclude that he doesn’t really know and is playing to a base of voters who are ideologically opposed to government’s role in guaranteeing that everyone has a right to health care. He surely is not trying to improve the lives of West Virginians or support our health care infrastructure and the thousands of new jobs that the ACA has brought to West Virginia. If Mr. Morrissey cared about the well-being of West Virginians, he would immediately remove himself from the lawsuit seeking to undo the ACA.