Some months before COVID-19 turned our world upside down, I was in the Underground Theater watching the documentary, “The Notorious RBG,” with about 30 other people. A good friend, retired from the legal profession, started to sob about midway through the film. I was also getting teary-eyed. When it was over, many in the group wiped their eyes. I knew I was in an audience of friends whose lives had been touched by the heroic work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
I met Ginsburg in September 1978, in Morgantown, when a group of West Virginia University faculty and students organized a women’s festival. It was a festival of ideas on women’s role in society. Many distinguished thinkers and doers came to Morgantown to discuss women’s roles in the arts, the professions and society.
One of the most distinguished was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In 1978, she was not yet the Notorious RBG, but had already broken many barriers. By 1978, she was a professor of law at the Columbia University Law School and had argued four successful cases on gender discrimination before the U.S. Supreme Court, helping to establish a constitutional basis for equality between the sexes.
The Mountainlair Ballroom was packed as the petite speaker stepped up to the microphone. Speaking modestly and carefully, she enthralled the audience on the Constitution and gender equality, and gave the young women in attendance the hope that their professional lives would not be subjected to the kind of sexual discrimination she had experienced as a young lawyer.
Her talk at WVU is documented in a book of essays, “Toward the Second Decade, The Impact of the Women’s Movement on American Institutions” (1981), edited by myself and Betty Justice — who, at the time of the Women’s Festival, was an instructor in labor law at WVU. You can probably find a copy at the library.
I admired Ginsburg for her courage, daunting intellect and expansive reading of the Constitution, particularly in achieving gender equality for men and women. I loved her for her humor and low-key demeanor, and the twinkle in her eye. I envied her that she found a supportive man as her life partner, the late Marty Ginsburg. And I was thrilled when President Bill Clinton nominated her for the Supreme Court.
I recently learned that she was a lover of opera, which speaks to the emotional and spiritual mind as much as legal arguments speak to the rational mind.
I grieve her passing and feel a surge of energy to continue the good fight as she continued to fight for all of us through her years of cancer treatment. She died 100 years after women won the right to vote, when we have organized to recognize those great women who went before us. We stand on her shoulders and on the shoulders of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt and many others.
I call on all of us in West Virginia who believe in equality, fairness and justice for all to follow her lead and work toward a better world. We are living in an age of meanness, corruption, conspiracy theories, disrespect of history, science and even common sense.
Ask Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to follow Ginsburg’s wish that the next president appoint her successor. Now, more than ever, we need people on the high court who are jurists and careful thinkers, and not ideologues.
To end, I’d like to note some of my favorite comments from Justice Ginsburg. When asked how many women on the Supreme Court would be enough, she answered “nine.”
Some other words of wisdom from the Notorious RBG:
“You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
“Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”
“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent”
“When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”
“Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Bringing things full circle from the founding of the Republic, Ruth Bader Ginsburg told the Supreme Court in a quote from Sarah Moore Grimske (1792-1873), an abolitionist and champion for women’s suffrage, “I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of my brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”
We ask no favor, we only ask for equal justice and respect, regardless of race, gender and sexual identity.