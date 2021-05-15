There is a story of an African tribe where the common greeting is “how are the children?” The tribe assumes that if the children are doing well, everyone is doing well.
When we collectively help children thrive, we are doing good for all of us.
President Biden has now proposed a far-reaching plan to help American families and American children thrive. Congress should act to approve this plan. West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are especially critical players in this effort. I hope their own experiences in raising families and navigating care-giving roles will guide them to see the wisdom in the American Families Plan.
The past decades have given us new technologies and studies that show how the support for families helps children thrive and creates a better society for all of us.
In the 1960’s, the High/Scope Perry Preschool study was a scientific experiment that identified both the short- and long-term effects of a high-quality preschool education program for young children living in poverty. Forty years later, the study found that poor children who had gone through the program had fewer teenage pregnancies, were more likely to have graduated from high school, more likely to hold a job and have higher earnings, committed fewer crimes, and owned their own home and car. The return on investment was $12.90 for every dollar spent on the program.
Imaging technologies that can look into the developing brain have discovered how nurturing impacts the growth and pruning of the brain’s neurons. These technologies have shown us that brain development is especially intense in the first three years of life and suggests that damages incurred in those years can be especially harmful for the child’s life trajectory. Exposure to stressors such as poverty, lack of safety and stability in the home environment and lack of access to quality early education can negatively affect a child’s development in all domains — physical, emotional and intellectual.
West Virginia has done better than many other states in understanding the value of maternal and child health care and quality pre-school education. In 2020 and 2021, the Legislature acted to extend health care protections for pregnant women up to 300% of the federal poverty line and for 12 months postpartum. Continuation of health insurance in the first year of a child’s life will be a huge help for new mothers and their babies.
In 2002, the West Virginia Legislature mandated that pre-school education be available in every county by the 2012-2013 school year. Today more than 13,000 children are enrolled. An early study in 2005 found that West Virginia children in pre-school had improved language, mathematical and conceptual skills. Federal dollars to help with continued supports and improvements of the state’s pre-school program will surely be a big help.
A third eye opening research study that should persuade us of the wisdom of the American Families Plan was conducted by Kaiser Permanente. Over 17,000 Health Maintenance Organization members from Southern California from all socio-economic classes receiving physical exams completed confidential surveys regarding their childhood experiences and current health status and behaviors.
The study found that members who experienced more than four adverse childhood experiences were more at risk for smoking, alcoholism and drug abuse, increased risk for depression and attempted suicide, poor self-rated health and challenges with physical activity and severe obesity, heart disease, lung disease and various types of cancer.
An Adverse Childhood Experience is defined in this study as experiencing any of the following categories of abuse, neglect, or loss prior to age 18: Physical abuse by a parent; emotional abuse by a parent; sexual abuse by anyone; growing up with an alcohol and/or drug abuser in the household; experiencing the incarceration of a household member; living with a family member experiencing mental illness; domestic violence; loss of a parent; and emotional and/or physical neglect.
The American Families Plan is the first in many years to provide policy and federal funding to address the compelling issues identified through scientific research. I have known both Manchin and Capito to have been champions of child health and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). West Virginia’s children, however, need better medical care and hard-working families raising children need support to help their children succeed.
The American Families Plan gives us that opportunity, and I hope the bitter partisanship in Washington will not stand in the way of a better future for our children.
Here are some of the highlights of what the plan proposes:
n Universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.
n Two free years of community college to all Americans who want it, and an increase of the maximum Pell Grant award by approximately $1,400 per year.
n Supports to make child care more affordable.
n A national comprehensive paid leave family and medical leave program.
n The expansion of summer food and other nutrition programs.
n $800 billion worth of tax credits and cuts for American families and workers.
You may ask, who is going to pay for all of this? I might argue that these programs will pay for themselves in the long run by making us a healthier, smarter and richer nation. Reversing the Trump tax cut which went to the richest Americans would go a long way towards paying for the American Families Plan.
President Biden is also asking the richest Americans to give their fair share by:
n Increasing the top tax rate on the wealthiest 1% of Americans.
n Closing a number of other tax loopholes that primarily impact hedge fund partners.
n Increasing IRS funding so that the agency can actually enforce penalties on tax cheaters.
Ask Manchin and Capito to say “yes” to West Virginia children and families and pass the American Families Plan.