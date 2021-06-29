Every June, the United States and the world uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ community — their history, their achievements, their identities and more — through Pride Month.
But at its core, Pride Month is about advocacy. It is about queer folks fighting for sociopolitical autonomy, acceptance and freedom. While much of such advocacy has centered around decades of lived experiences, supporting the LGBTQ community also should include prioritizing the collection of data that supports the particular challenges this community faces — especially against the onslaught of anti-transgender bills that legislative bodies across the country have recently considered.
The lack of vital information gathered around the LGBTQ community, in West Virginia and nationally, was on display in the 2021 state legislative session. Despite not knowing how many students would be affected by the anti-transgender sports bill — or even being able to recall past instances to support its passage — the governor signed the bill into law.
Such action highlights a lack of fundamental awareness that has subjected the community to an inconsistent patchwork of protections that inadequately address systemic anti-queerness and, in some cases, worsen the community’s access to programs and services that should be available to all.
While some data is available from private sources, the state does not publish any comprehensive data about our LGBTQ residents. The most recent data from the Williams Institute found that roughly 4% of adults in West Virginia are part of the LGBTQ community. Five percent of the state’s workforce is part of this community. And nearly one-third of LGBTQ adults across the Mountain State are raising children.
Despite the presence and contributions of queer folks across the state, most of the legal protections they have from discrimination are provided at the federal level. And while several localities have nondiscrimination ordinances, they protect just over 10% of the state population against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Fairness Act seeks to fill in these gaps by ensuring that all LGBTQ folks are a protected class in West Virginia, preventing discrimination in housing, at work and within public services. This and other legislation must be passed to ensure protections that meaningfully address struggles relevant to queer individuals across the state.
Unfortunately, instead of collecting critical information that could aid the understanding of the need for essential, evidence-based supports for LGBTQ folks in West Virginia, our Legislature focused its energy on anti-LGBTQ bills that further alienated the community.
These bills have no empirical basis and are instead rooted in prejudiced anecdotes.
During this legislative session, West Virginia passed a law banning transgender girls from playing girls’ sports in public schools — including at the collegiate level. This law joins dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the country that collectively make this the most discriminative legislative year in recent history.
Deeply shameful enough on its own, against the backdrop of a continuing pandemic, such legislation becomes even more harrowing. Pre-pandemic statistics indicate that West Virginia’s queer population has less favorable outcomes than the overall population in employment, health insurance and food security.
Without further investigation, it is difficult to estimate the extent to which COVID-19 has affected the community. Given the hardship that it has brought on the entire state, though, it is not difficult to imagine that the pandemic has only exacerbated these inequities.
Starting as soon as July, for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin collecting data on the LGBTQ population via the Household Pulse Survey, which has been tracking how the pandemic affects Americans in a range of areas, like child care and housing.
Collecting this data is crucial for measuring how the pandemic has affected the LGBTQ community, and can provide important information that will help create more nuanced recovery plans and outreach.
For West Virginia to live up to our proclaimed values around supporting all members of our community, support must expand outside the scope of the pandemic and continue beyond it. The state also must collect robust data to inform constituents and decision makers about the issues affecting their communities and create policy solutions that address the inequalities faced by the LGBTQ community.
Such action would be a significant step toward challenging stigma and creating an inclusive, healthy and equitable West Virginia.