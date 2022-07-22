Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One key to maintaining good health is having good health insurance at an affordable level.

The Affordable Care Act, which became law more than a decade ago, was designed to provide more Americans with good and affordable health insurance. In many cases, that was done by providing subsidies to defray the costs for some people. But skyrocketing consumer costs and increased insurance rates have caught up to working families across West Virginia and the rest of the country — enough to reduce access to primary care for some of them.

Rich Sutphin, Ph.D., is executive director of the West Virginia Rural Health Association.

