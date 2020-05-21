Richard and Karen Watson: Capito should rebuke Trump on elections (Opinion)

We just read that President Donald Trump has embarked on what, we believe, might be his most egregious and illegal abuse of executive power to date.
In writing, in complete view for all to see, he is threatening the states of Michigan and Nevada with financial punishment if they don’t conduct their elections in a manner he believes will benefit him and his reelection.
If this seems familiar, it is because it is exactly the same behavior he tried to use in back channels and under the table with Ukraine, except now this “quid pro quo” is right out in the open for everyone to see.
Nothing is more sacred in our democracy than free, fair elections where all eligible voters have the ability to participate. During a pandemic, allowing increased access to voting by mail, as West Virginia also has chosen to do, is clearly a reasonable, safe and reliable measure to help ensure all those wanting to vote may exercise this constitutional right without risking their lives.
The president’s actions threaten the integrity of our elections and are completely unacceptable. This president is the leader of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s, R-W.Va., party. While the senator might or might not like the responsibility this places on her, she is one of the most influential and powerful people in this country. Until the general election in November, Sen. Capito and the 52 other Senate Republicans are the only people in this country able to hold President Trump accountable for his behavior.
This is critical to ensure this year’s upcoming elections are not improperly compromised by his threats of financial punishment or other such actions.
We expect, at a minimum, Sen. Capito’s strong rebuke of the president’s actions attempting to interfere in elections in Michigan and Nevada.