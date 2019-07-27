Richard Lindsay: Hardrock mining reform necessary

When it comes to hard rock mining on public land, the wild west really still is the wild west.
That should come as no surprise, since the law governing the mining of gold, silver, copper and other minerals was written 147 years ago — a time when outlaws like Jesse James and Billy the Kid were emptying gold from banks and trains at the business end of a six-shooter. Written by Nevada Sen. Bill “Silver” Stewart, the law’s primary purpose, some would argue, is to protect the industry that made Stewart the richest man in the U.S. Senate by age 40.
Today, hard rock mining interests, many of them foreign-owned, continue to use Stewart’s General Mining Law of 1872 to enrich themselves at the public expense. These businesses don’t pay to mine the land, don’t mitigate the damage they cause and leave American taxpayers left holding the bag. Additionally, this free-for-all system frequently threatens sensitive areas on public land — such as The Grand Canyon — that should never be mined in the first place.
Coal, oil and gas drilling companies, on the other hand, have paid billions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury in leasing fees for the ability to profit from extracting resources from public land. Likewise, solar and wind developers and logging companies do the same. Even whitewater rafting businesses and helicopter sightseeing operators pay to do business on public land.
But hard rock mining interests have a far more favorable law that governs their business. John Leshy, who served in the Interior Department under Presidents Carter and Clinton, recently wrote about this disparity in The Hill:
“... by some estimates, mining companies have extracted $300 billion worth of minerals over the past century and a half, they still pay nothing to the landowner — the American public. In fact, today America’s public lands are the only lands on Earth the hard rock mining industry can mine without compensating the landowner.”
Back when Stewart wrote his self-serving law, the pick-axe, shovel and mining pan were standard equipment for hard rock miners. Today, operators use enormous machines and explosives to dig gigantic pits, some so large that they can be seen from space, while employing toxic chemicals like cyanide to leach valuable minerals from the rock.
Indeed, in a region where water is scarce, hard rock mining operations, which incredibly produce half of the toxic waste generated by all industries across the country, have polluted the headwaters of more than 40 percent of Western watersheds. That legacy has left a cleanup price tag for American taxpayers numbering in the billions.
Frequently, these mines wreak havoc on sensitive game species, like elk, mule deer and bighorn sheep, given the lack of forethought put into their siting.
According to The Associated Press, about 50 million gallons of contaminated water flow out of mine sites every single day. This water, tainted with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals, makes its way into rivers, streams and groundwater, threatening drinking water supplies.
As Leshy has observed, “the pollution doesn’t stop when the mine shuts down. Some of the biggest cleanups under the national EPA Superfund site remediation program involve mines opened under the Mining Law more than a century ago. Even today, new mines are permitted even though their toxic effluent will require treatment in perpetuity.”
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall has introduced a bill to rein in the excesses of the 1872 law and bring common sense and the 21st century to hard rock mining practices. His bill could protect sensitive areas like the Grand Canyon and other special places from harmful mining operations while requiring operators to pay royalties to extract minerals on public land and be responsible for the cleanup of their mining operations.
Reforming this outdated and harmful law won’t be easy, but as the Senate’s most independent and bipartisan member, respected on both sides of the aisle, Sen. Joe Manchin, minority chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, offers our best chance of success.
If he can accomplish this feat against the powerful forces that favor the status quo, his will be a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.