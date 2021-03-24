This past weekend, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., bussed in people from out of state to protest against the For The People Act (House Resolution 1) here in West Virginia.
I’m sick and tired of outsiders trying to come in and try to dictate what we do in our state. We’re perfectly capable of making our own decisions about what’s best for us. And the fact that they went to the trouble of organizing out-of-staters to come protest here tells me three important facts:
First, this bill scares them. They know this bill puts power where it belongs — back in the hands of the people.
Secondly, if West Virginians had a problem with this bill, they wouldn’t need to bring in strangers from out of state to gin up support.
Thirdly, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the critical vote on this.
I have worked together with Manchin numerous times in the past for the citizens of West Virginia. We are two people who want what’s best for our people. Right now, we are at a crucial turning point in our nation’s history and Manchin has positioned himself as one of the most important figures in our country. The question is what will he do with the power that has been bestowed upon him by the people of West Virginia?
We’ve fought hard these past four years to pull our country back from the brink,k and we’re not out of the woods yet. Just like all West Virginians, I am sick and tired of outside influence and dark money coming into our state and dictating how we live.
Right now, my country is at war with dark money that might not even originate from within our borders and certainly doesn’t have our best interests at heart. I went to war because I love my country, and I know Manchin does, too. And that’s exactly why I support this bill, and I hope Manchin does.
The For The People Act is a critical step in ensuring that our country is truly “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It covers voting rights, government ethics and campaign finance reform.
It will fund stronger election security and modernize voter registration, and make voting more accessible for eligible citizens.
It prevents foreign interference in our elections. And it makes political donations transparent, so voters will know where campaign funds are coming from, including if it is coming from foreign sources. No more dark money.
It bans partisan gerrymandering and requires that states establish independent commissions to draw congressional district lines.
It requires the Supreme Court to establish rules of ethics and includes new ethics requirements for members of Congress.
It requires presidential and vice-presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns, so we know who might be pulling their strings.
Those all sound like really good things for the people of West Virginia. And the simple fact is, if we don’t pass this bill, in a few more years, we might not even recognize our country anymore, the country I fought for.
Manchin is in a position to help make use stronger. He should vote “yes” on the For The People Act.