I recall the youthful summer I learned to covet fish. Although Miami means “big water” in the original language, my daily panorama was a flat expanse of one-story concrete homes, St. Augustine grass lawns and ficus; all bounded by sweltering asphalt and concrete. By 10 a.m. most people had retired to their air conditioners, and depending on convictions, iced tea or gin.
My best friend lived down the street, and behind his house was a canal, which in the dog days smelled of stale decay. It was a dead-end, excavated drainage trough connected to a labyrinth of man-made creeks; a box canyon of storm water and beached flotsam.
Long-needled Australian pines whispered along the back-fence line, and in their afternoon shadows we sat on the concrete wall and rolled bread into dough balls for bait. Stray turtles and alligators eyed us from the brown surface film, but we desired the bass and bream hidden in the brackish water below. Before high school, girlfriends and college entrance exams, that was our world.
We were physically dissimilar: he was pudgy and wore loose-fitting T-shirts, and I was too thin. His parents had divorced, and his mother chain-smoked and rarely left her bed, leaving him the jobs of cooking and cleaning. When I visited we stayed outside and drank from the garden hose when thirsty. That summer our concern was fish, but we also found time to play sandlot football with neighborhood kids. His weight made him slow, and like me, he was sometimes teased; but when we fished it didn’t matter.
Our mythologies included the conviction that knowledge was key to bigger fish. We read Field and Stream articles with the goal of earning a “Master Angler” jacket patch, if we could land and photograph a lunker. But the fish we caught were small, and our best result, a catfish taken one night with chicken livers, fell short.
I never got the patch, but magazine images of trout that jumped from cold, clear-running mountain streams animated my thoughts, partly because they were far away places.
September arrived and the obsession faded. School and adolescence intervened, and by the following summer, girls and sports were pressing. Fishing became just another diversion, as the canal seemed less interesting, its allure gone. We later attended different high schools and drifted apart.
I left South Florida for college, post-graduate school and training, years that allowed little room for fishing or other serious relationships. But toward the end of that period, a professor introduced me to fly fishing. For those just starting, this activity might be best described as supreme frustration punctuated by mystical beauty – decades would elapse before I became reasonably good.
Several years ago my career arc brought me to West Virginia, and a funny thing happened. The new job allowed more free time, and in late middle age there was a return to my youth, as fishing went from occasional dalliance to an obsession.
This presented unanticipated challenges. The first goal of fly fishing is finding wild trout, because chasing the stocked variety is less sporting. However, serious fly fishermen hold secrets, and the rivers extolled by internet postings often lacked trout – presumably fished out. One thing led to another, and I stumbled onto streams near dying towns, in counties generally avoided by sportsmen. These waters were often stained and debris-laden, but surprisingly, they were full of good trout, a disconnect that extended to more than fishing.
Appalachian topography dictates that human settlements follow the narrow valleys where streams and rivers run, as do the roads and rail lines. These population centers border old coal mines and are subject to flooding, making habitation difficult, and due to the declining prospects of coal, economically challenging. Living there means less opportunity and access to public services, and while fishing in these places, I have also met some of the people.
For example, one early December morning found me on a remote roadside with numb fingers that struggled to tie thin line because the temperature was well below freezing. A friendly man stopped and offered me a ride, talked about living there, and learning that I was fishing, directed me to his house in the event of problems. On another day, a former miner with scars from a hard life gave his account of being underground that inspired both admiration and fear, as I tried to imagine the long dark tunnels and the inability to stand up. There have been other similar encounters: the woman who kindly let me park my car; a man who related the history of a dominant basketball team from a high school that no longer exists; the young man who volunteered advice and gifted me a fly.
I have lived in American cities most of my life, which has been characterized by material sufficiency, and frankly, excess. However, people in those cities, including me, do not usually manifest the warmth and generosity I commonly encounter streamside in this state. This might be a way of saying that money does not guarantee happiness, or that there is something special about West Virginians – I am unsure about which is most true, but the paradox is worth contemplating.
Fly fishing is an exercise in transposition. Fur and feathers, which are the remnants of dead animals, are affixed to hooks, and in exchange magnificent life is brought to your hands. They are painted wonders that rise, jump, and run, and in contrast to the magazine images of my youth, thrive amidst imperfection. In one sense it is unfortunate; streams should be pristine and unsullied, and opportunities should be equally available to everyone. Nevertheless, the beauty that is found near, and lifted from tainted waters brings hope, and calls me back to a time when I fished with a friend in a place that others avoided.
So, I am here today grateful for the cold water, the beauty of the mountains, and the occasional gift of a fish. If you go there, I recommend preparing, casting correctly, and looking for the kindly people you may meet. With any luck there will be a rise, and you will be blessed.