I recall the youthful summer I learned to covet fish. Although Miami means “big water” in the original language, my daily panorama was a flat expanse of one-story concrete homes, St. Augustine grass lawns and ficus; all bounded by sweltering asphalt and concrete. By 10 a.m. most people had retired to their air conditioners, and depending on convictions, iced tea or gin.

My best friend lived down the street, and behind his house was a canal, which in the dog days smelled of stale decay. It was a dead-end, excavated drainage trough connected to a labyrinth of man-made creeks; a box canyon of storm water and beached flotsam.

Richard Scott Morehead lives in Charleston.

