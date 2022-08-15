Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., received an immense amount of heat for holding up congressional action on climate and health care. As the fires raged and the waters rose, many of us felt exasperated at our nation’s continued inaction on climate disruption.

Ultimately, Manchin rose to the occasion, voting for our country to invest in a healthier and safer future through the Inflation Reduction Act. The act will supercharge affordable clean energy, and a wide range of West Virginians are celebrating. Many are pleased on economic grounds, including leaders in fast-growing fields like solar installation and battery manufacturing, and the United Mine Workers union, which applauded the bill's investments in coal communities.

Rich Stonestreet of Charleston is co-chairman of the West Virginia-based Catholics for a Sustainable Economy.

