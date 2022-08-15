Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., received an immense amount of heat for holding up congressional action on climate and health care. As the fires raged and the waters rose, many of us felt exasperated at our nation’s continued inaction on climate disruption.
Ultimately, Manchin rose to the occasion, voting for our country to invest in a healthier and safer future through the Inflation Reduction Act. The act will supercharge affordable clean energy, and a wide range of West Virginians are celebrating. Many are pleased on economic grounds, including leaders in fast-growing fields like solar installation and battery manufacturing, and the United Mine Workers union, which applauded the bill's investments in coal communities.
I, along with many of Manchin’s fellow Catholics, am pleased on moral grounds.
Manchin has been a friend to the faith community, and he likes to talk about the Catholic sisters and priests who have been positive influences in his life. Two years ago, he engaged in dialogue with our group, Catholics for a Sustainable Economy, along with Bishop Mark Brennan, in a virtual event concerning our moral duty to cultivate a healthy and clean world for our children.
Of course, Manchin also thinks a great deal about the economic equation of policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act. But we don’t have to choose between a growing economy and a moral economy. In fact, when we combine economics and morality, we get to the right answer faster. Simply put, it is neither good economics nor sound morality to poison ourselves with pollution from dirty energy. It is neither good economics nor sound morality to destabilize the climate, which causes severe flooding that takes lives and costs millions of dollars in recovery.
The Catholic Church has advocated for decades with this moral framework in mind. Back in 1990, Saint John Paul II warned about the “greenhouse effect.” Pope Benedict XVI challenged us: “Can we remain indifferent before the problems associated with such realities as climate change and pollution?” Pope Francis echoed these and many other faith leaders, writing in his encyclical “Laudato Si” that contaminating our air and water is “a sin against ourselves and a sin against God.”
And even before the popes weighed in, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops began communicating the moral requirement to act on climate change. In 1981, leading bishops warned about scientists’ concerns of “significant climatic changes” and that “it would be the height of folly to tamper in ignorance with the ecology of the entire planet.”
The conference spoke out again recently, taking the uncommon step of advocating for a bill even though it was not bipartisan. The chairman on domestic issues, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, applauded the Inflation Reduction Act and its support for a healthy environment.
These positions are founded in scripture. In the Book of Deuteronomy, God said to the Israelites, “I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. Choose life, then, that you and your descendants may live.” Choosing life — in this case, a safe, clean, and healthy environment — always makes the most sense economically for the vast majority of people, even if it challenges some wealthy and powerful interests.
We are grateful for this move by Manchin. The Inflation Reduction Act provides a foundation for life-affirming clean energy investments.
At the same time, this is just the first step and not the final act. After decades of environmental harm, there is much more work to be done. Today, we are celebrating Manchin’s courage in standing up for the people and for a robust, clean economy. Tomorrow, we will continue our work, encouraging policy makers to follow their moral compass as they make economic policy decisions.
Rich Stonestreet of Charleston is co-chairman of the West Virginia-based Catholics for a Sustainable Economy.