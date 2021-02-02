Why is the term African American widely used and accepted?
On the surface, the term African American is simply a way to identify those who are born in the United States of African descent. But how can one truly identify being African without knowing your ancestral history or visiting the motherland? How can one be American if you are not granted the “unalienable rights” of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” written in the Declaration of Independence?
All valid questions, but the one that needs to be answered first is: What does it mean to be African American?
“To be African American is to be African with no memory. And American with no privilege,” wrote activist James Baldwin. The words he uses to describe how being an African American truly shows no benefit in the social contract of the United States of America. An identity hard to trace back to Africa and an American promise never designed for this “African American” population.
There is no fundamental difference between an American of Irish, Italian or African heritage. Born in this nation, we all operate under the same rule of law, so why is there a distinction with African Americans? The distinction is aimed squarely at those of African descent. A distinction that serves as a constant reminder of how “African Americans” were never brought here to be granted the unalienable rights of being an American citizen.
There have been other terms that have maintained this distinction through American history. We can trace these words back to slave, negro, colored, “promising Black man,” all leading up to the term African American.
It is true that these terms are a direct reference to our skin color and African heritage. But these terms have always come with a negative connotation. An undertone that reinforces the mindset that African Americans are inherently less than other Americans.
Unfortunately, that mentality has remained in the American social subconscious throughout history.
The term African American should not place racial impediments on our rights. It should grant the privilege Baldwin said we are missing, the privilege of peace. Peace to pursue happiness in this nation how we see fit while operating under the rule of law. Privilege that allows Philando Castile to raise his 4-year-old daughter. Privilege that allows Jonathan Price to break up a domestic dispute without being killed unjustly. Privilege that holds police officers accountable for what happened to Andre Howton in Westover.
The Black community of West Virginia and of this nation only wants to be seen as American — American citizens who are granted life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The same rights our government is sworn to protect.
If we fail to protect our rights, and continue to use the term “African American” as a tactic to distinguish citizens of this nation, are we truly living up to our ideals?