Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

An op-ed recently published in the Gazette-Mail under the headline, “Proposed credit card act will hurt consumers” would have you believe that the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 would somehow hurt West Virginia consumers by injecting free-market competition into the existing credit card sphere, which is dominated by two companies. Because of this lack of competition, consumers are already paying sky-rocketing credit card “swipe” fees to big banks and credit card networks.

While financial institutions claim to simply be charging merchants a fee per transaction to “cover the costs relating to maintaining the system,” it is consumers who end up bearing the cost. Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the past decade and soared nearly 17%, last year alone, to a record $160.7 billion nationwide. These swipe fees can be as much as 4% of a credit transaction.

Richie Heath is executive director of the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association.

Tags

Recommended for you