An op-ed recently published in the Gazette-Mail under the headline, “Proposed credit card act will hurt consumers” would have you believe that the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 would somehow hurt West Virginia consumers by injecting free-market competition into the existing credit card sphere, which is dominated by two companies. Because of this lack of competition, consumers are already paying sky-rocketing credit card “swipe” fees to big banks and credit card networks.
While financial institutions claim to simply be charging merchants a fee per transaction to “cover the costs relating to maintaining the system,” it is consumers who end up bearing the cost. Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the past decade and soared nearly 17%, last year alone, to a record $160.7 billion nationwide. These swipe fees can be as much as 4% of a credit transaction.
This drastic increase in swipe fees, coupled with most consumers paying with plastic these days, has hit West Virginia’s restaurants and small businesses particularly hard.
Ultimately, these fees take a bite out of every meal served, and can add up quickly to be one of the highest operating costs for a restaurant, after food and labor. Restaurants can choose between charging extra for credit cards, by way of a 1% to 3% surcharge, or building the cost of credit cards into prices, the same as labor and rent. But, with credit card costs amounting to thousands of dollars a week for a typical restaurant, “absorbing” these fees is not an option for those that want to stay in business.
And these problems aren’t unique to restaurants, as swipe fees apply to the price of almost everything consumers buy in a store or online. With small businesses forced to pass the costs of such swipe fees on to customers, the average family now pays over $1,000 a year in increased costs, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition.
Contrary to the claims of the credit card companies and big banks, the proposed CCCA simply gives free-market competition a chance. As proposed, the legislation would give merchants the option to route credit card transactions over other highly secure and well-established networks that currently process billions in card and ATM transactions each day. This would force networks to compete over fees, security and service, saving merchants — and their customers — an estimated $15 billion a year.
By reducing swipe fees, the need for corresponding consumer surcharges can be reduced, or even eliminated. Importantly, the act applies only to financial institutions with at least $100 billion in assets, so West Virginia’s community banks and small credit unions are exempt.
If you’re tired of paying credit card surcharges, be sure to tell Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., that you would appreciate them standing up for West Virginia’s small businesses and consumers by casting their support for the Credit Card Competition Act.
Richie Heath is executive director of the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association.