When I received my bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University, the next goal was law school.
My brilliant and legendary adviser and favorite professor, Dr. DiClerico, advised me to apply to three law schools: WVU, for obvious reason, a school better than WVU (but which, based on my grades and law school admission test scores, I had a chance of getting into) and, if I really wanted to be a lawyer, to apply to one of the worst in the country, where I knew I’d be admitted.
I applied to WVU, Wake Forest, and Nova University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. At the time, Nova’s brochure was all pictures of the beach and palm trees, with a tiny footnote that said, “we aren’t accredited yet, but think we will be by the time you graduate.”
I got accepted to all three. So, I went back to DiClerico for advice. He told me Wake Forest was an admittedly better law school, but that he really felt WVU was going places under the new dean, and it would be the place to be in the coming years. I called my brother, who is an attorney. His advice was that, if I wanted to stay in West Virginia and practice law, WVU graduates didn’t have to take the bar exam, something known as the “diploma privilege.”
Taking that advice, I cheered the WVU fight song and enrolled.
As my Charlie Brown luck would have it, within a few months of starting at the College of Law, the Legislature passed a statute abolishing the diploma privilege, and the dean left to become president of West Virginia University. All my reasons for choosing WVU were gone.
The dean was Gordon Gee, who also would take the helm at Brown, Vanderbilt and Ohio State before returning to WVU nearly 10 years ago.
This is where Hoppy Kercheval’s recent column in the Gazette-Mail gets it backwards. Yes, the $45 million deficit at WVU is significant and needs addressed, but it is Gee-made. He over-predicted increasing student enrollment. He overbuilt dorms and buildings, and incurred debt doing so.
He bloated and overpaid the administrative staff. He ignored the deficits over the past 10 years and, instead of making incremental cuts, he’s now faced with cuts that destroy the fabric of WVU, its standing and credibility.
He kowtowed to the Legislature as it made cuts to higher education across the board over the past 10 years, in my opinion, because he didn’t want to make vengeful legislators mad and risk even worse cuts.
Gee sends the wrong message by cutting programs and credit requirements for admission to some graduate programs while refusing to cut administrative pay. Do we really need a vice president for strategic initiatives at $427,000 a year, whose “initiatives” do not appear strategic or innovative?
Gee also announced that he’s, in essence, creating for himself a job at the law school when he retires in 2025, at the same time the law school is cutting five professorships. It smacks of, “Hey I got mine; you’re on your own.”
It’s extremely disappointing to read that the Board of Governors is tone deaf to the cries of faculty, students and alumni. Board Chairwoman Taunja Willis-Miller’s statement after the Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence vote against Gee basically said, “shut up; you don’t know what you’re talking about.” How condescending. She’s better than that.
As a friend and fellow alum reminded me, with WVU’s decision on graduate programs for mathematics, NASA legend and focus of the movie “Hidden Figures,” Katherine Johnson, would not have a mathematics graduate degree from WVU in this era.
Another friend, who was a top executive for a large employer in West Virginia, posed this question: Name a company CEO who incurred a $45 million deficit, but nonetheless got a contract extension?
The MPA program is the source of people serving in government and business capacities whose education and focus is to bring development into our state. Gee shot that in the head, and that’s just one example. So, where will we find the people to navigate this “rocket ship ride?” Where will we find much-needed math teachers, who ideally have graduate degrees?
Don’t give me the argument that this is happening everywhere. Enrollment is up at nearby schools, such as Pitt and Virginia Tech.
Miller’s statement makes it obvious that the Board of Governors is just going to rubber-stamp the recommendations. I know her, and many of the BOG members. I’m really disappointed in them. That statement defies its promise of a “meaningful review” of the recommendations.
These actions will have repercussions for a generation or more. The honors organization Phi Beta Kappa is already discussing disassociating itself from WVU. Students will pursue their best education elsewhere. I think out-of-state enrollment at WVU will drop, as out-of-state students no longer will see WVU as a great and economical education alternative to their own states.
I chose WVU over other, “better,” schools because I believed WVU was really going places under Gee. For his first tenure, it was true. For his new tenure, it is anything but.