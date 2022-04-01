In the 1980 presidential campaign, then-candidate Ronald Reagan pledged that his first nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States would be a woman. There being no women on the court at that time, many praised that pledge, saying it was time. After being elected, Reagan kept his word and nominated Sandra Day O’Connor, an Arizona Supreme Court justice, to be the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her nomination was praised, and she was confirmed by a unanimous 99-0 vote.
In the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden made a similar pledge: that his first nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court would be a Black woman. There has never been a Black woman on the Supreme Court. After being elected, Biden kept his pledge and nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, a twice Harvard-educated and high-ranking graduate of that prestigious school.
Having first been a U.S. District Court judge, Jackson is now a member of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Many past and current members of the Supreme Court previously served on the D.C. Circuit Court, including the late Antonin Scalia and current Justices Clarence Thomas, John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh.
Despite these impressive credentials, it appears that Jackson will get few Republican votes for her confirmation. Such is the current atmosphere of party-line partisanship and rancor in Washington.
Let’s face it: There’s only one word difference between the pledges made by Reagan and Biden. We know what that word is.
We certainly want the best and the brightest on the Supreme Court. Let me be clear: That would not be me. However, the fact is that there are hundreds, and probably thousands, of jurists and lawyers across the country who would qualify and make excellent members of our nation’s highest court.
If you think of any demographic group, there would be many qualified people eligible to serve on the Supreme Court. Suppose Biden had pledged that his first nomination would be a West Virginian. I can think of many eminently qualified lawyers and judges here in the Mountain State who would serve with distinction (again, not me). The same applies to any demographic, whether it’s geography, religion, sex, ethnicity or other factors.
Biden is criticized for making his announcement in advance. Reagan didn’t face such criticism for doing the same. Neither should have. A double standard is at work.
It’s not easy being the first. Justice O’Connor has written about it. Here in West Virginia, Margaret Workman was the first female member of our Supreme Court of Appeals. The court didn’t even have a women’s bathroom at the time. Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, was an accomplished litigator. He was confirmed 69-11.
Like Jackson, Marshall faced some difficult and personal criticism, and dog-whistle questions during his confirmation hearing.
Jackson is both a qualified and an excellent choice. She has the highest rating from the nonpartisan American Bar Association. In fact, the ratings committee was itself surprised that it could not find any negative comments about her among the other judges and lawyers she’d worked with or who practiced before her. All said she was fair and knowledgeable, which is basically what we look for in a judge.
Jackson has received unfair criticism for being a public defender. Criminal defendants aren’t entitled to legal representation? The Fifth and Sixth amendments to the Constitution would disagree. Lawyers are required by legal ethics rules to zealously defend their clients, putting the prosecution to its test of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
I was a prosecuting attorney. I recognized and respected the defense attorneys I worked with. I especially welcomed and appreciated them putting me to the test on the burden of proof, as our Constitution requires. I would not want the burden of an innocent person going to prison because that person was not zealously represented.
If you or a loved one got arrested, would you want your lawyer to say, “I think you’re guilty, so I’m not going to do as good a job for you?” Incredibly, one U.S. senator implied as much, stating that Jackson had done “too good a job” as a public defender.
Public defenders and appointed attorneys do not get to choose their clients. They are assigned to them, sometimes based on fields of experience and expertise, and, at other times, based on a rotation list. In any event, courts have consistently held that those who cannot afford attorneys are entitled to the best representation available to them.
Jackson also has received criticism for representing terrorists being held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. This deserves some historical perspective. At first, the George W. Bush administration denied legal representation to the people being held at Guantanamo. This was litigated all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that the detainees were, in fact, entitled to representation by counsel. The court was fairly conservative at the time, so this ruling can hardly be called “liberalism.”
Further, Jackson’s representation of the detainees was peripheral. Most of her involvement was doing legal research and writing. Should we fault anyone for doing their job, or for doing it “too well”?
She received criticism for not answering a question about whether the Supreme Court should be expanded. She answered the question, and she gave the correct answer. The Constitution gives Congress the sole authority to determine the number and makeup of courts across the country. It is not appropriate for any judge or nominee to comment on a matter of Congress’ sole authority.
Finally, some expressed criticism that Jackson called Roe v. Wade “settled law.” Funny, this is the exact same answer that Brett Kavanaugh gave at his confirmation hearings and was cited by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as one of her reasons to vote to confirm him. Collins has said she will vote to confirm Jackson, but other Republicans have exhibited a double standard.
We will still face many “firsts” like Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, Margaret Workman and, now, Ketanji Brown Jackson. But blazing trails and opening doors makes it easier for others to follow. That’s how we will bring more equity to our judicial system and beyond, to society at large.