With all due respect, West Virginia conservative political operative Greg Thomas’ recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail on the District 8 Senate primary was just plain wrong.
Andrea Garrett Kiessling, the chosen GOP candidate in the race, was ruled ineligible after early voting started, because she didn’t meet residency requirements, and Thomas complains she shouldn’t have been disqualified because the challenge came so late.
Since it’s horse racing season, to use that parlance, Thomas and others in the Republican Party picked the wrong horse. As was very clearly demonstrated by the evidence, it’s a fact that Kiessling was not a bona fide West Virginia resident, and registered to vote in her county on the very same day she filed to run for state Senate. She voted in the 2020 election in North Carolina. She was not a five-year resident of the state, as required.
The state constitution and statutes be damned, huh?
Rules and laws exist for a reason. The reason there’s a requirement for a five-year residency for state Senate is to make sure the person is familiar with the district, the voters, the issues and the challenges they face. It’s to make sure, to use a common phrase, “carpetbaggers” don’t come in and, ignoring the rules, hope they are overlooked and that they are elected anyway.
The GOP had two qualified candidates who met the basic tests of residency, yet chose to ignore them. I suspect the reasons, but Thomas and others must answer for them.
If they wanted a businesswoman with experience in the district who espoused the values they want to project, there are several who qualify. In fact, I talked to one. She said, “I’ve lived here all my life, raised my family here, started and grew my business here. I’m a staunch Republican. Yet no one reached out to me, or dozens like me. Why?” I know the answer. We all do.
Then, when Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom had the audacity to follow the law, Republicans threatened him. Thomas said that “recircuiting would take care of activist judges like him.” Does he not know the Legislature just completed recircuiting, and it won’t be done for another 10 years? Epic fail.
Judge Bloom is an excellent and scholarly jurist. He’s considered by some to be conservative. Yet this was an easy decision for him or any other judge. Kiessling voted in North Carolina in the 2020 election. She has or had a North Carolina driver’s license. She paid taxes in North Carolina in 2020. Those are, in the legal world, classic indicators of residency. Judge Bloom followed the law and the rule of law. As an attorney, I’ve had judicial decisions I disagreed with, but I never questioned the motivations of the judge who made them. Yet Thomas, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and others made this personal by attacking the judge for following the law. That tells me they hoped they wouldn’t get caught, they did, and are upset it happened.
Then, Thomas and others put their hopes in the conservative Supreme Court of Appeals, which they were certain would rectify the situation.
Shock. The Supreme Court of Appeals followed the law, too. Thomas got smacked down. Is he going to take the Supreme Court down, too?
Rules, the rule of law, statutes and constitutional provisions exist for a reason. They aren’t to be winked at. If Republican leadership wanted a different candidate than the others running, they could have gone out and found one. But they chose the easy way out and crossed their fingers that someone would wink at the requirements. Sorry.
I don’t know Kiessling. She may be an excellent candidate in five years, when she meets the requirements. Kudos to her for wanting to be involved in the political system. I’m sorry she got duped by people like Thomas.
I do agree with Thomas on one thing: the challenge could have been brought sooner. I got a copy of Kiessling’s certificate of announcement. It’s a vague form announcement that only certifies that the person filing is a duly registered voter of the county or district he or she is running in. The forms need changed. They should be specific to the races run. For example, in this case, the candidate should certify, under oath, that he or she has been a resident of the district for at least five years preceding the election for the office sought. (Take note, Secretary of State Mac Warner and the Legislature).
I also agree it’s a shame the case was brought after early votes were cast. But that’s a risk the candidate and those who backed her accepted. There’s no limitation on when the residency of a candidacy of a candidate may be challenged. GOP leaders took the risk. They paid the consequences.
This could all have been avoided on several fronts. First, Republican leaders could have found a candidate who fit their demographic without the residency issue hanging over her head. Second, although the form doesn’t currently require it, the county clerk could have taken a pause and said, “Wait, you’re just registering to vote today and you’re filing for a senate seat that requires a five-year residency?” Third, we could have had a Secretary of State who had the courage to say, “We messed up. She doesn’t qualify.” Instead, Warner tried to remain “neutral.”
There’s no “partisan slant” to what happened. Courts speak through their orders. Judge Bloom’s order was clear and unequivocal. The Supreme Court of Appeals Thomas and others were so counting on rejected it outright. It didn’t even see enough evidence to reconsider the ruling or grant a hearing.
The end of Thomas’ column is downright frightening. It implies that because he and Republican officials don’t agree with the rules of residency, they’ll just change them. That’s tailoring a message and an agenda to fit the narrative. It’s bad policy.
Finally, Thomas both praises and castigates the Gazette-Mail for reporting and opining on the facts. Sorry, that’s not how the free press works. Nothing in the stories or opinions was wrong or factually inaccurate. They told the truth. Thomas just don’t like it. The Gazette-Mail, and media outlets around the state fairly reported the news of the disqualification of this candidate. The First Amendment gives them that right, and more importantly, that responsibility, too. Are Republicans going to try to change that because they don’t agree with the reporting?