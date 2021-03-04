Gov. Jim Justice is sitting on $500 million of our money. He’s sitting on half-a-billion dollars of our money.
I don’t know which sounds worse. Choose your favorite.
He got the money — our money — months ago when West Virginia received about $1.25 billion from the federal government. It was stimulus money. It was meant to stimulate the economy, businesses, employees, to fill the gaps in lives this awful pandemic has caused.
Yet, nearly half of the money received is sitting in the bank. Justice has done nothing with it. It is stimulating nothing.
I don’t begrudge what he has spent some of the money on. Although I question some of the purposes, they fit the definition, but maybe not the priorities. That’s a different discussion.
Early on, $5,000 grants went out to small businesses. Some businesses were too small to qualify. Some found the application process too burdensome for the income. Importantly, for many, $5,000 didn’t cover a month of expenses, and that was months ago.
There was a report in the Gazette-Mail recently about restaurant owners banding together to urge Justice and the Legislature to spend some money on them. Like many businesses, they are operating at the margin. Employees have been laid off. Some have outright closed. They’ve been largely ignored.
In the meantime, Justice is sitting on $500 million Congress intended for just such situations.
What could we have done with the money he’s sitting on? I’d love to have that debate. Yet, Justice rebuffs any questions or challenges to his decision to sit on the money. He tells us this is his “wheelhouse.” He lectures the news media when questions are asked. He’s irate that the Legislature would even consider legislation to give them a voice in the distribution. But he doesn’t want to distribute it. He wants to put it in “buckets.”
You use buckets to collect runoff rainwater. This is a fire. Justice calls it that. He tells us to “run to the fire.” Shouldn’t we be running to the economic fire with the buckets?
This money he is hoarding was an issue several months ago. It’s been brushed to the side. Reporters have stopped asking about it because the answer is always the same: this is Justice’s “wheelhouse.” Businesses and employees stopped asking for it because the answer is “no.” For some reason, we, the public, have just accepted it.
It’s outrageous. He’s sitting on money Congress gave us to help us in the pandemic. Congress didn’t intend for the money to sit there.
And now, Congress is on the verge of passing more pandemic relief. Is Justice going to hoard that money, too? The need is still there. Small businesses and restaurants still need it. People still need it. We don’t need to sit on it.
Justice has tried to condescendingly explain to us why we can’t have our money. The explanations vary. My suspicion is that he’s holding it to backfill the budget if he gets to cut the income tax. And then, if you believe him or Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, 400,000 people will move to West Virginia. That’s one-fourth of our current population. In a state that has lost population every year since the 1940s. There’s no statistic or study that backs up this claim, but this is Justice’s “wheelhouse” and we need to trust him.
In the meantime, the people who are still here are suffering. Existing businesses suffer. Their employees suffer. People suffer. And we all suffer the consequences in the closing of our favorite local establishments because they couldn’t get the money to get them through.
I don’t need the money. I’m fortunate that the pandemic didn’t affect my income. But I know many others who do need it. But Jim Justice is sitting on it. Collectively, we are letting him. And it’s not right.