I am the proud son of Mullens, West Virginia. I spent my life and most of my career there, except for college and law school, and when I moved to Charleston in 2013 to take a position in state government. Although I live in South Charleston now, Mullens is, and will always be home.
Nestled in the steep mountains of the Southern West Virginia coalfields, Mullens is actually more of a railroad town than a coal mining community. Its railroad hub sent coal from the area mines to Roanoke and beyond, helping to power an effort that won a World War, and the subsequent industrialization of America.
But no doubt, Mullens is most famous for basketball and the players it produced. WVU greats like the immortal Willie Akers, Jerome Anderson and Herbie Brooks. Marshall greats and coaches Mike and Danny D’Antoni, and my high school classmate Greg White. Those Marshall grads went on to become coaches. Mike in the NBA, who was twice named NBA Coach of the Year. Danny as an NBA assistant coach, and now coach at Marshall. Greg as coach at the University of Charleston and Marshall. Greg now conducts basketball camps for developing players, along with a healthy dose of motivational speaking and inspiration, showing players to be leaders on and off the basketball court.
I got a great education in Mullens. We had wonderful teachers who both instructed and inspired us. I never felt limited in college or law school. I was blessed with wondrous instruction on both the subject matters as well as critical thinking. I wish I could name all who inspired me. That would be another column. I bless and thank them.
Some of the discussions and legislation of the past few weeks have me thinking. (to borrow a line from “Beauty and the Beast”: a dangerous pastime, I know)
In seventh grade, we discussed the concept of “separate but equal” in Mr. Berger’s science class.
Mr. Berger was a great science and Spanish teacher. He was also Black. He had lived through “separate but equal” both as a student and as a teacher. He told us about those experiences.
That was a topic way back then, when busing was being tried to bring about diversity and more equitable education in the classroom. We discussed that in Mr. Berger’s science class. Mr. Berger explained it to us. Even as a seventh grader, I gained a greater understanding of the challenges we face to make sure all had an equal opportunity to the best education. We didn’t learn science that day.
Mr. Ellison was my ninth grade English teacher. He was a great teacher, a great coach and a great person.
I’m old enough that ninth grade, for me, came soon after Roe v Wade. Even for ninth graders, it was on our minds because it was in the news. Somehow it came up in English class, and Mr. Ellison allowed us to discuss it. Mr. Ellison led the discussion in a respectful way and didn’t allow it to digress into name calling or snide remarks. We learned, as well as ninth graders could, about the legal background and the possible ramifications of Roe. We didn’t learn English that day.
The same year Jesus Christ Superstar hit Broadway. Believe it or not, there was controversy about the play at the time. “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” was a pop hit from the play. It’s sung by Mary Magdeline, a prostitute. Some thought the play was akin to blasphemy, suggesting a prostitute was in love with Jesus. Was it historically accurate? Was it a respectful way to present the Gospel? In a rock opera?
We discussed the play in Mr. Ellison’s English class. My brother had the album and the composition, and Mr. Ellison allowed us to listen to a few tracks. We didn’t learn English that day, either.
My point is, I trust teachers to discern content and discussion, even if off topic.
They shouldn’t push their own religious, political or other beliefs. I trust them not to, and I trust the education system will intervene when lines are crossed. But I trust educators to fairly lead a meaningful discussion of the issues of the day. Students are curious and thirsty for learning beyond the classroom. The classroom is a great place to respectfully satisfy that curiosity.
I was a legislator for 18 years. Constitutionally, we have a part-time citizen Legislature. It is comprised of people from all walks of life: educators, coal miners, railroad workers, pharmacists, lawyers, doctors and retirees.
Our state Board of Education is a professional and constitutionally independent institution. As it should be. You may hear that it’s comprised of “unelected bureaucrats.” Not true. Like many boards and commissions, its members are appointed by the governor and approved by the state Senate. Checks and balances are there. The professional staff works full time to keep up to date on the latest trends and needs in the education experience. A part time Legislature can’t do that, nor should it.
I’m not naïve. We have a way to go to improve the education environment in West Virginia. I have faith we can get there. Although I fear we are losing them, we have people dedicated to do the best for our kids.
It’s often said, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.” I disagree. Those who teach set us on the path to do great things. Education is the backbone of society itself.
Improvements in education can start with our elected leaders respecting teachers, especially in this most difficult time of COVID and a changing economy. We can talk to those who work in the education system. They are stressed to the max. They are struggling to educate our kids in this current environment, piled on to worrying about whether some students will eat during the weekend, and the effects of the scourge of addiction that has ravaged families. They need our support.
Educators deserve better pay. Kudos to the governor and the Legislature for making this a priority. But please, don’t make them worry about their benefits and insurance, or getting fired for telling us what our leaders are getting wrong, or about how to teach “both sides.” They have enough to worry about. Like our kids.
The Legislature is now considering a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to set school curriculum instead of the professionals at school boards. What a horrible idea.
I didn’t trust myself or my colleagues in the Legislature to set curriculum or parameters when I was there, and I similarly don’t trust this Legislature to do so now. They don’t have the requisite professional expertise.
We need to stop micromanaging the classroom and let teachers teach. Education is beyond what’s in the lesson plan for the day. It involves encouraging and developing creative minds and thinking, as well as respect for each other and differing experiences and views.
I’m thankful I had teachers like Mr. Berger and Mr. Ellison to show me that. Mr. Berger and Mr. Ellison are not part of some bygone era. Teachers like that still exist today across this state.
They want to help educate our students and prepare them for the paths ahead.
We should thank them and let them do their jobs.