Proposed state constitution Amendments 1, 2 and 4 on the ballot have a common theme: expanding the power and authority of the Legislature and taking away fundamental rights or separations of powers that have existed since the founding of our country and our state. Voters should defeat all three amendments.

Amendment 1 is a “sour grapes” amendment, because the Legislature got smacked down when it tried to impeach every justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court. The House of Delegates did not adopt the articles of impeachment in the proper way. The price was a denial of due process to the justices who were impeached, and a specially appointed Supreme Court agreed and stopped the process. Ever since, the Legislature has been stinging over something that was its own fault and could have been avoided.

Rick Staton is an attorney in Charleston. He previously was majority leader in the West Virginia House and deputy secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

